Godzilla actor Wyatt Russell seems confident about upcoming MCU super team movie Thunderbolts

With all the Marvel Studios drama going on recently, chances are you don’t even remember a Thunderbolts movie is supposed to cap Phase 5 off. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters star Wyatt Russell is quite excited about it though.

At 92NY on Wednesday, Kurt and Wyatt Rusell sat down to talk about the ongoing Apple TV+ series which bridges the gap between Godzilla (2014) and Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) while also expanding the mythology of the entire MonsterVerse. But of course, since Wyatt is now part of the MCU after his part as John Walker aka US Agent in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the conversation eventually led to Thunderbolts tidbits.

“I have confidence it’s gonna be good,” he said before also acknowledging the negative buzz surrounding Marvel Studios right now: “I know everybody is sort of on this Marvel train right now of things not going so well.” Indeed, 2022 already signaled a decline in interest, but it wasn’t until early 2023 - with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania - that things truly started to go downhill. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Loki have certainly been winners, but we can’t say the same about Secret Invasion and The Marvels. Both in cinemas and on Disney Plus, problems abound, and the Marvel machine is struggling to adapt.

“It’s not a straightforward Marvel movie as you’ve seen in the past,” Russell continued. “And as far as how we are approaching it, it’s time to go to work a little bit, it’s time to make a good Marvel movie so let’s do that and work hard at it and don’t take things for granted.” Seeing him talk excitedly about his first Marvel movie isn’t surprising, and we’re truly hoping for the best with what could essentially be Marvel Studios’ The Suicide Squad, but the “don’t take things for granted” part is the most interesting bit here. It’s important to walk into that major production knowing the MCU isn’t bulletproof anymore.

The crossover movie, which brings together a group of anti-heroes with a specific skillset, is being captained by Beef director Jake Schreier and rewritten by Lee Sung Jin, who created and wrote the acclaimed Netflix series. Russell is joined by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian), Olga Kurylenko (Antonia Dreykov aka Taskmaster), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava Starr aka Ghost), and Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes). Ayo Edebiri, of The Bear fame, and Steve Yeun (Invincible) are reportedly part of the ensemble too. The latter is rumored to be playing one of the most powerful superheroes in the Marvel universe: Sentry.

Right now, Thunderbolts is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 25, 2025.