Forza Horizon directors unite to form new AAA development studio Maverick Games

Former Playground Games directors have formed a new game development studio, Maverick Games, and are developing a new, premium open-world game for consoles and PC.

Maverick’s founding team is led by Mike Brown, the former creative director at Playground Games. Brown will maintain the position at the new company and the studio head title.

Joining Brown from Playground Games are Tom Butcher as executive producer, Matt Craven as CTO, Gareth Harwood as content director, and Fraser Strachan as audio director.

Former Sumo Digital Lemington studio co-head Harinder Sangha joins as COO, Playground Games’ and Sharkmob London art director Ben Penrose is on board, and former EA experience director Elly Marshall joins as UX/UI director.

“Our goal is for Maverick Games to be a studio people will love,” said Mike Brown. “For players, we’re already at work on an exciting ultra-high quality title, and for developers, we’re building a home where everyone is encouraged to take risks, be curious, be creative, be innovative, be themselves, and above all – be a Maverick.”

Maverick has secured significant seed funding and is actively working on its new game at its studio in Leamington Spa.

The team is currently ten strong and is actively recruiting for roles from graduate to lead across all disciplines.