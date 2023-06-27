Fantasy game from Hitman studio might be exclusive to Xbox platforms

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
It seems as though the 2021 rumor could be true.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

It appears the fantasy game IO Interactive is working on may indeed be an Xbox console-exclusive title.

This is according to documents submitted during the FTC vs Microsoft trial over the acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. One of the documents pertains to studios or companies the Xbox maker was considering acquiring.

This list included the Hitman studio along with Niantic, Hades studio Supergiant Games, Bungie, and even SEGA, a company it previously wanted to purchase in 2013.

In the other document, IO Interactive was listed as working on something titled "Project Dragon," and listed as an RPG shooter for PC and Xbox Series X/S. The document also cites the studio as working on the game with Xbox Game Studios, which suggests it will be published by Microsoft.

This isn't the first we've heard that IOI's upcoming game is an Xbox console exclusive. In 2021, a Windows Central report stated the studio was working on a fantasy title to be published by Microsoft for Xbox Series X/S.

Fast forward to February 2023, IO Interactive announced its upcoming RPG Project Fantasy was currently in development. While it doesn't share the moniker listed on the Microsoft documents, it's safe to say IO isn't working on two separate fantasy RPGs and that the games are one and the same. The company also has its hands full with Hitman 3 and developing its Bond game, announced in 2020.

