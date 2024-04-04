While the mainstream conversation surrounding Westworld seemingly fell off a cliff once season three started and the setting and overall flow of the story drastically changed, the show's last two seasons actually did fine with critics and most viewers. HBO, however, gave up on Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy's series after season four, leaving the ambitious sci-fi show without a proper ending. Nolan, now busy promoting Amazon's Fallout TV Show, still wants to change that though.

Amazon MGM Studios, Bethesda Game Studios, and Kilter Films' ambitious adaptation of the iconic post-apocalyptic games is right around the corner, and Nolan was asked by Entertainment Weekly whether he still wanted to wrap Westworld's story up. Long story short: Yes, and it sounds like he has a plan.

"Yes. 100 percent... We’re completionists... It took me eight years and a change of director to get Interstellar made. We’d like to finish the story we started," Fallout's co-creator explained. "I’m so f---ing proud of what we made. It was an extraordinary experience. I think it would be a mistake to look back and only feel regret [over how it ended]. But there’s still very much a desire to finish it."

We often hear creatives behind cancelled shows discuss what their plans were. Nolan's words, meanwhile, seem to indicate that he's not given up on Westworld just yet and wants to shop a conclusion around town. Mind you, that's an approach that's worked in the past, sometimes even under the umbrella of the company that axed the series to begin with, which was Sense8's case at Netflix.

It's also important to point out that Warner Bros. Discovery's Max (formerly HBO Max), in all its wisdom, also deleted the HBO-produced series from its own streaming service, shipping it off to free and ad-supported platforms owned by third parties to make quick cash. Regardless of your opinion on Westworld's latter seasons, seeing an Emmy-winning 'prestige' series receive that level of unfair treatment is kind of sickening.