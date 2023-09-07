Electronic Arts and developer Codemasters have announced EA Sports WRC

EA Sports WRC has been announced, via a brief but exciting new trailer and a shiny new official website. The game, published by EA and developed by UK studio Codemasters, is set to launch November 3.

This comes from the same studio behind the Dirt series - which has lasted for around about 25 years for the pleasure of decades of dirt rally fans - with a modern engine and tech powering this new venture. The game is created in the Unreal Engine, and will feature 18 various locations featured in the real-world World Rally Championship.

EA Sports WRC will have 68 cars available to drive, all of which have had their own time in the sun in the last sixty years of rally racing, so fans of the sport will most likely be able to rock the specific car they love the most. Regardless of which car you use, you'll be soaring over tracks at high speeds, navigating bumps and rough patches in tense races.

You'll also be able to create your own rally car with the builder feature. In this, you can make use of a variety of unqiue parts to customize your dream rally racing vehicle - exteriors and interiors included! With it, you can head off on offline races against computer controlled opponents as you'd expect, as well as other people online in tournaments and daily races called moments: recreating current events from the 2023 rally season.

For those who pre-order the game, you can get three days early access to the title before anyone else on October 31, 2023 - a controversial new trend in the gaming market that we've seen with Starfied as the most notable example. In addition, you get five VIP passes, post-launch content, and three vanity packs containing cosmetic items.

Are you excited for this new rally racing IP? Let us know below, as well as your thoughts on how it looks! You can check out the trailer above embedded, if you've not seen it yet!