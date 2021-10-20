If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
A new Gig

EA opens new studio in Seattle to work on first-person games, led by Marcus Lehto

Details on the studio's project were not provided.
Stephany Nunneley
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

Marcus Lehto, co-creator of the Halo universe, has been hired by EA to lead one of the two new studios its opening in the Seattle, Washington area.

Lehto was previously the president and game director at V1 Interactive, the developers of sci-fi FPS Disintegration. The studio shut down last year.

“Hey everyone, I’m very excited to announce that I’ve joined EA as a Game Director, building a new studio in the Seattle area working on first-person games,” said Lehto on Twitter. “I can’t wait to share more about what we’re creating.

The name of the Seattle studio Lehto will be working for is unknown at present, as is the name of the second studio EA is opening in the area. We do, however, know it will be led by ex-Monolith head Kevin Stephens and it will focus on open-world games.

Lehto will report to directly Respawn founder Vince Zampella, who has himself expanded his role within EA.

