Crimson Desert trailer teases open-world combat, exploration, and mini-games

A new trailer for Crimson Desert showing off gameplay was shown at gamescom’s Opening Night Live show.

The trailer shows the game’s extensive combat system, with the backdrop of the war-torn land of Pywel, and it follows the story of the main protagonist, Kliff, who is investigating the events transpiring within the region of Hernand. It also shows off significant development progress from its 2020 debut in 4K.

Join the lone mercenary Kliff as he navigates both the stunning beauty and cutthroat dangers of Pywel.

Highlighting gameplay set in a sprawling open world that consists of vast regions and cities, other noticeable things in the video include environment and NPC interactions, and motion-captured combat and action sequences.

Also shown in the trailer was the diverse combat, from hand-to-hand and wrestling moves to how various objects, ad your surroundings, can be used against foes. From boss fights to duels and battles against large groups of enemies, the footage highlighted combat that challenges you to use diverse mechanics to take out foes. The trailer also showed skydiving, characters climbing buildings and trees, jumping over high barriers, and various mini-games such as fishing, arm-wrestling, and taming wild horses.

Developed on Pearl Abyss' proprietary next-generation BlackSpace Engine, Crimson Desert is an open-world action-adventure game depicting the story of mercenaries fighting for survival on the expansive continent of Pywel.

Crimson Desert aims for a simultaneous global release on all announced platforms. Without a firm release date, it's expected to arrive sometime in 2024 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S.