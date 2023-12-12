Christmas isn't particularly big in Japan, but that doesn't mean there isn't plenty of anime that's perfect to watch over the holiday season. Whether it's a series just with cosy vibes, or the odd episode actually set at Christmas, there's no shortage of anime you can pop on while under the blanket with a hot choccy. We've rounded up some of the best anime you can stream on Crunchyroll this Christmas, though again, do bear in mind that not all of them will actually be set during the holiday itself.

It's also worth noting that you can claim a free 14-day trial if you've not been a Crunchyroll member before, which is ideal if you only want to stream some anime over the holidays. Just make sure to cancel the membership before the trial has ended so that you won't be charged.

The best anime to stream on Crunchyroll this Christmas

1. Yuri On Ice

Right out the gate, there isn't a better winter anime around than Yuri On Ice. You've got the tension that comes with any sports anime where you're terrified the main character won't make it through to the finals, there's romance, and the birthday of one of the main characters is literally on Christmas day. One of the last episodes even has a Christmas market as a setting, so paired with the wonderful animation, compelling, loveable characters, and a season length of only 12 episodes, you're hard pressed to find a reason not to watch Yuri On Ice this winter.

2. Laid Back Camp

If you're looking for the cosiest series on this list, Laid Back Camp probably takes the number one spot. The stakes are incredibly low, the vibes are incredibly chill, and wouldn't you know it, the eleventh episode of the first season is even a Christmas-themed one! If you're after an anime that is pretty much stress free and just features a cast of characters doing pretty regular activities, Laid Back Camp will treat you very kindly.

3. Jujutsu Kaisen 0

Ok, yeah, sure, one of these things is not like the other. The first two anime on this list are mostly quite sweet, and then Jujutsu Kaisen 0 features… curses, slightly gruesome deaths, and violent action scenes. But! The final act of the film is quite literally set on Christmas Eve, considered to be the most romantic day of the year in Japan. There's even some romance to be found, and just the faintest hint of yaoi (SatoSugu truthers know what's up), and it's a self-contained prequel film, so you can watch it without having to check out the main series. What's not to love?

4. Nichijou

Back to offering something more relaxed, Nichijou isn't a particularly Christmasy series, but it's an incredibly fun one. It easily has the most fun opening on this list, and you won't find a better show to get a giggle out of you. Ranging from silly to deranged, you'll find moments like a high school principal fighting a deer, impossible to break pumpkins, and a robot made by a child genius, all of which is animated to such a high level you'll be wondering how a slice of life anime got such a good budget.

5. Erased

This one is definitely for the more adult anime watcher, as it presents a time-travelling mystery about a struggling mangaka, who's thrown back to his childhood as he attempts to figure out who killed his mother. It's a lot darker than anything else on the list, and we'd definitely advise looking up some content warnings, but it's still an incredibly evocative series you probably wouldn't be embarrassed to watch with your CSI-loving parents - it being partially set at winter helps too. Keep a close eye on Erased's opening too, as it's more important to the story than you think.

6. Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

Finishing off with some cosy vibes once again, we've got Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, an anime that's perfect for Final Fantasy 14 fans. The stakes aren't quite as low as Laid Back Camp's always, but most of the time it just features the main cast of characters travelling from town to town, collecting useless spells, and helping out anyone that needs it. It's still airing now, and has a few episodes to go yet, so Christmas seems like the perfect time to hop on this one.