Bandai Namco and Amazon Games are collaborating on Blue Protocol, a very pretty MMO

Bandai Namco showed off a brand new, open world, anime MMORPG called Blue Protocol, developed in collaboration with Amazon Games.

Planned for release in 2023, Blue Protocol will be coming to PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and was shown off during this week's The Game Awards. This marks the first confirmation the game would be coming to the West, and it looks to promise the usual dramatic affair that comes with all JRPGs.

According to a press release, Blue Protocol will take players "on a heroic journey through Regnas, a world teetering on the brink of destruction after millennia of conflict and technology overuse." You know, the usual. "Players must unite and harness the mysterious light called Flux to defeat powerful foes."

You'll apparently be able to fully customise your character, with five classes to choose from at launch, which includes "the sturdy Blade Warden, the valiant Twin Striker, the versatile Keen Strider, the multifaceted Spell Weaver," and "the damage-dealing Foe Breaker." As well as this, you'll be able to summon mystical creatures called Echoes that have powerful attacks, whose memories need to be unlocked while you fight to save the world.

Being an MMO, there will of course be raids and dungeons to take part in, allowing you to play with up to 30 players in some cases. Though solo-play is also possible, as you can also summon multiple Echoes to aid you in your journey.

"Blue Protocol is a beautifully crafted game; it’s like an anime come to life," said VP of Amazon Games Christoph Hartmann in a statement. "Bandai Namco Online has created a world of the highest quality with a compelling story that will build community and immerse players in an action-packed adventure."

Blue Protocol will also be free-to-play, so you won't have a problem in being able to try it out when it launches next year.