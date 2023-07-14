What's the best game with a Reptile? The Best Games Ever Show episode 60
Sneaky snakes and lazy lizards, reptiles are all around us. There's one behind you right now!
Welcome to The Best Games Ever Show episode 60: The best game with a reptile.
With Gex making his grand return, now seems like the perfect opportunity to take a look at video game reptiles. There are loads, obviously, of various levels of importance. So this episode is a real toss up! Who will win... who knows! You'll have to give it a watch or listen in order to determine how things will turn out.
Reptiles can be snakes, turtles, dragons, dinosaurs... but not frogs! If you were thinking of your favourite video game frog right now, you lose. Sorry. There are millions of reptiles in games, making this one of the least restrictive podcasts of all time.
Tom
Tom picked Football Manager because obviously he did, although even by his standards, it was a long shot.
Connor
Connor picked ULTRAKILL which was a good suggestion until he made it weird.
Kelsey
Kelsey picked Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County. Balancing dangerously clsoe to that frog disqualificiation mark, but just about avoiding it.
“What is the Best Games Ever Show?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.