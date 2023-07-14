If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
SNEK

What's the best game with a Reptile? The Best Games Ever Show episode 60

Sneaky snakes and lazy lizards, reptiles are all around us. There's one behind you right now!

Connor Makar
Article by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Additional contributions by Jim Trinca
Published on

Welcome to The Best Games Ever Show episode 60: The best game with a reptile.

With Gex making his grand return, now seems like the perfect opportunity to take a look at video game reptiles. There are loads, obviously, of various levels of importance. So this episode is a real toss up! Who will win... who knows! You'll have to give it a watch or listen in order to determine how things will turn out.

Reptiles can be snakes, turtles, dragons, dinosaurs... but not frogs! If you were thinking of your favourite video game frog right now, you lose. Sorry. There are millions of reptiles in games, making this one of the least restrictive podcasts of all time.

Watch the video version here:

    Check out the exciting new video version of the Best Games Ever show!

    Listen to the audio version here:

    Or subscribe to us via your favourite podcast platforms:

  • Here's The Best Games Ever Podcast on Apple Podcasts.
  • You can also follow us on Spotify.
  • It's even on YouTube if that's your thing.

You could also simply read the summary below, if you're the sort of person who skips to the last page of a book (a wrongun, a reprobate, a Bad Seed).

Tom

Tom picked Football Manager because obviously he did, although even by his standards, it was a long shot.

Connor

Connor picked ULTRAKILL which was a good suggestion until he made it weird.

Kelsey

Kelsey picked Frog Detective 3: Corruption at Cowboy County. Balancing dangerously clsoe to that frog disqualificiation mark, but just about avoiding it.

“What is the Best Games Ever Show?” you ask? Well, it is essentially a 30-minute panel show where people (Jim Trinca and associates) decide on the best game in a specific category. That's it. It's good. Listen to it.

Topics in this article

Connor Makar
Connor Makar avatar

Connor Makar

Staff Writer

Connor is VG247's live service staff writer. He writes articles on some of the biggest games out there right now. He's also a passionate fighting game fan, glued onto the genre and its community. He is tragically a grappler player.

Comments
