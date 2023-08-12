If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
What are you playing this weekend?

Time to enjoy yourselves.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson
Article by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The weekend is here. That means you have nothing significant to do other than play a few games. Unless, of course, you work on weekends. In that case, we apologize.

For us, the next two days mean nothing but playing around in a world of imagination and wonder.

Here's what we're up to over the weekend.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

The internet speeds where I live are dogshit. To try and rectify this I recently got a 5G router, which gives incredibly fast speeds but has presented me with a different problem - the wall penetration of 5G is dogshit.

This means I've moved my main work PC somewhere more accessible, which also means I can use it for some more accessible off-the-clock gaming. One I've had in the backlog for a few months is Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, a much-anticipated sequel for me that I just never got around to when it first came out.

What if Dark Souls but with lightsabers that go "vroooohm" is always a compelling concept, and who doesn't love a good quilted vest and poncho combo? Maybe I'll complete the set and binge Andor at the same time?

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Project L, etc.

This week I'll be doing a bunch of updates on our Project L hub page as we've done a lot of work for it recently. But in terms of actual games? Well, Baldur's Gate 3 remains amazing and well worth playing - I'll be sure to dive into that more.

In addition, Dark and Darker finally released into Early Access following some legal troubles. That's well worth a play. What else... Oh! I'm playing in a small Street Fighter 6 tournament, so in n short, it's a packed weekend, which I'll probably just sink on World of Warcraft.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson, News Editor - The Sims 4

This weekend, I will live as a Sim obsessed with horses because reality and fantasy often reflect the other. The Horse Ranch Expansion Pack was released last month, and while I planned on playing it upon release, I was having an issue installing it. I wasn't the only one, but I think a fix was applied, so I'm giving it a go this weekend.

Other than that, there's nothing else I plan on doing besides resting a bit and going through my gaming cookbooks to figure out what I want to try and fail at the next time I'm in the kitchen.

_________________________________

That's a wrap for this week. What about you? What are you playing this weekend?

About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor. With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

