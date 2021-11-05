What are you playing this weekend?

The weekend is finally here, and we are ready to play some games.

There are a couple of new releases we're getting into over the weekend, as well as some games that are staples - to us at least.

These new games include Call of Duty: Vanguard, Age of Empires 4, Riders Republic, and Guardians of the Galaxy. And of course there are favorites like Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, LOTOR, GTA Online, and Apex Legends which tend to distract us from what is new sometimes.

Here's who's playing what this weekend:

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Call of Duty: Vanguard, GTA Online

This weekend is going to be all about Call of Duty: Vanguard for me. I'm excited to figure out what's changed since we last played it - and power my way up the levels ASAP.

Then there's a big GTA Online heist event going on at the moment that I wanna try and dip into. Will I actually leave the house this weekend? Can't promise that'll happen.

Dorrani Williams, Video Producer - Apex Legends, Call of Duty: Vanguard

You're all probably bored of reading me say the same things every weekend but once again I'll be playing Apex Legends. The new season has dropped and I've been going hard. The new map is 10/10 and the new legend Ash fits my aggressive playstyle a lot. I'm enjoying it! If you missed what the new season includes, take a look at the preview I did.

I'll also be giving Call of Duty: Vanguard a go. I've always had a soft spot for COD since it's the game I learned everything I know about FPS games in. The lead-up to Vanguard has been rough but I still hope the game is at least half-decent.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Guardians of the Galaxy

Based on Alex's review, Guardians of the Galaxy seems like a much better use of my time than Avengers ever was.

I enjoy a good spectacle action game - and a good story-based yarn even more so - so despite my reservations about the combat, I think I'll give it a bash over the weekend.

The biggest hurdle it might have to overcome though is coming off the back of The Forgotten City, which I binged in a couple of evenings last week. Easily one of my games of this year, The Forgotten City struck a real nostalgic chord for me.

I used to love playing quest mods for Fallout 3, New Vegas, and Skyrim (which TFC started life as), and although it's quite limited in scope mechanically and graphically, The Forgotten City still delivers one of the most engrossing mysteries I've enjoyed in recent memory.

Even as I say all of this though, I can't shake the feeling that I'll just end up playing Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for the umpteenth time - it's going to happen, and I don't know why I lie to myself.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Age of Empires 4

Just like last weekend, I am playing Age of Empires 4.I wasn’t able to play the game as much as I wanted last weekend, because you know, things, life, and whatnot, but I was able to delve into the Hundred Years War campaign. It was pretty fun, and the French are an interesting civilization to try. I especially like some of the bonuses they get, and the civilization’s siege technology is second to none, from what I can tell this early in the game.

Also, I observed others playing against each other. The next thing I knew, it was around 1am and I had watched no telling how many matches. It was pretty fun though, and much better than anything that was showing on TV that evening.

My buddy and I plan to jump into some multiplayer this weekend, and also try to convince a couple of other friends to purchase the game. I’ll let you know how that goes.

I may end up playing LOTRO too. Who knows, I may even try to get back into Nioh. You never know with me.

Tom Orry, Editor-in-Chief - Riders Republic

The new open-world hotness is undoubtedly Forza Horizon 5, a glorious game I'm eager to play more of, but don't ignore Ubisoft's Riders Republicif you fancy a more extreme take on free-roaming fun.

Riders and Horizon both offer a ridiculous amount of things to do in their worlds, but whereas Horizon is entirely car-based, Riders Republic offers bikes, winguits, snowboards, and more. There's always something to do, something to find, a view to take in, and I'm enjoying it a lot.

Going back to Riders Republic after playing Horizon 5 took a bit of an adjustment (Riders isn't nearly as slick or visually impressive), but it's moreish and dangles enough of a carrot in front of me to keep me coming back.

And that's us. What are you up to this weekend? Plan on jumping into the new Call of Duty or is there something else that's tickling your ear a bit?