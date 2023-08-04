Undernight In-birth 2 announced - coming early 2024 with Rollback netcode

Under Night In-Birth 2 has just been announced live on the main stage of Evo 2023. It's due to release in early 2024, with new systems and rollback netocde.

The is "10 years in the making" according to the senior developers on stage - it was revealed with a brand new trailer showing some teases towards the story, characters new and old, and more.

Under Night In-Birth is an anime fighter with a long history of community support, with a dedicated crowd of players keen on keeping it alive throughout the variety of updates its had over the years.

some character concept art was shown on stages following hte reveal. | Image credit: VG247 / French Bread

One interesting tidbit with this announcement was the live crowd. While the announcement itself got a massive pop from those sitting in front of the main stage, an equally loud cheer came pon the reveal of rollback netcode.

Under Night In-Birth, while loved, had issues when it came with online matchmaking. With the sequel, hopes are high that this will be fixed. Rollback is no guarantee o of quality, but it's a step in the right direction.

One fun final note was the reveal that a playable version of the game was playable at the Arc Systems Work booth, which caused multiple attendees to stand up and start running to the other side of the Mandalay Bay convention hall. Fun stuff.

A lot of people might see the name and walk away, but it's true that Under Night has been fantastic over the years. With a sequel coming and new netcode, maybe this is the time to jump in and give it a go!

What do you think of this news? Let us know below!