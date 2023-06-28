This online password game is the most frustrating thing you'll do today

A new in-browser game has emerged which has had plenty of us baffled this morning. While clearly a joke on how ridiculous password requirements have become over the years (for good reason), this particular password game is equal parts fun and frustrating.

Open up Neal Agarwal’s password game and give it a go; you’ll see exactly what I mean immediately. It might look like some form of phishing attempt to begin with, but start with a random word and go from there.

As you pick your random password, new rules will appear. While it starts out simple, asking you to add some Roman numerals, a captcha, and whatever else, things only become more complicated. As they do, you’ll find yourself tweaking and editing your password to fit every rule, and this includes finding emojis, pasting Wingdings, and so much more.

It’ll even have you playing chess, figuring out what the best move in algebraic chess notation is; this is the point in which I had to give up. Fuck you, Rule 16.

And if you think you can swap answers with friends and forge a path to the end of this puzzling password game, you’re wrong. As spotted by Murlin on ResetEra, the map, captcha, and chessboard rules will be randomised each time you attempt the game, so unless your friends happen to be natural chess and Geoguessr Gods, you’ll be trying to meet the requirement of each rule on your own.

Go give the game a go over on Neal Agarwal’s website, where he also hosts a bunch of other browser games to help pass the time. If you do attempt the password game, be sure to let us know with rule you reached before finally tapping out!