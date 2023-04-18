The Last Case of Benedict Fox, BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, Redfall, others coming to Game Pass

Microsoft has announced the next round of titles coming to Game Pass in April and early May.

Minecraft Legends is already available, and Redfall is out on May 2, as you are well aware, so we won't bore you with those details.

Take on the last case of Benedict Fox, and dive into a twisted world of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and cold-blooded murders.

However, other games will arrive on the service this month to close out April.

This Thursday, April 20, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly will be released for cloud, console, and PC. Available on day one with Game Pass, in it, you are a late-night coffee shop barista who lends a sympathetic ear to customers while making some lovely brew. You can add to the atmosphere by cueing up some lo-fi music, have a listen to customers' tales and help them out with your warm beverages.

The same day, Medieval Dynasty arrives on Xbox One. Already available on PC and Xbox Series X/S, in it, you play as a young man who has fled from war. Alone, inexperienced, and poor, you will develop into a master of many skills, become the leader of your community, and the founder of a dynasty meant to last and prosper for generations.

On the following day, April 21, Homestead Arcana comes to cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S. Available on day one with Game Pass, you are a farming Witch living on a range that has been corrupted with Miasma. You will try to discover the secret behind its appearance, grow plants to power up your spells and use nature's magic to heal the land.

April 26 will see the release of Cassette Beasts for PC. Available on day one with PC Game Pass, in it, you collect awesome monsters to use during turn-based battles in the open-world RPG Cassette Beasts. The game has a serious retro vibe with innovations unique to the genre.

BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle Special Edition hits the service on April 27 for cloud, console, and PC. The game lets you create your own cross-over team with characters from eight titles. Characters range from popular titles such as BlazBlue, Persona 4 Arena, Under Night In-Birth, RWBY, and more.

April 27 will also see the release of The Last Case of Benedict Fox on console and PC. Another game available on day one with Game Pass, the Lovecraftian Metroidvania, has you taking on the role of a detective thrust into a twisted world of secret organizations, forbidden rituals, and murders. To find clues to the goings-on, you will tap into the memories of deceased victims and fight demons.

Additional games mean other titles are leaving the service. These tiles are: Bugsnax Destroy All Humans, Dragon Quest Builders 2, Tetris Effect Connected, and Unsouled.

You have until April 30 to play the games, and if you like what you experienced, you can save up to 20% off your purchase to keep the titles in your library.