The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game can't add in what it likes because that's "not how Hollywood works"

Despite what fans might want, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game director has had to remind fans that Hollywood can't add in everything from the series.

Hollywood is annoying. Bigwigs like to get bogged down in licensing stuff that no one really cares about and is just a way to protect IP that most people probably don't even care about, but they could theoretically make money from, so obviously nobody can just do what they want with it. And the CEO of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre game developer Gun Interactive has had to remind some fans of this fact, as the team is limited in what it can add to the upcoming asymmetric survival horror because of licensing reasons (thanks, Eurogamer).

"Friendly reminder. We have the interactive rights to the 1974 film. We can't put characters or locations in from other TX films because we don't have those rights," wrote CEO Wes Keltner on his own Twitter earlier this week. "My advice to you: Get hyped for what's there. Tell everyone you know. Post on social, retweet, and discuss the game. In my experience Hollywood reacts to buzz, not demands." As I mentioned with that whole money thing, money really does speak, so as gross as it is, vote with your wallet if you want the video game version of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre to have a world that isn't just limited to the first film.

We first got a proper look at the survival horror game last year, during the Xbox Games Showcase, with the game due to release this coming August. In it, you can either take on the role of one of the members of the Slaughter family, or try to survive as one of their victims. While the game does look to be shaping up pretty well, it is a bit of an odd choice to adapt, as the original film is a lot more arthousey than many might assume it is.