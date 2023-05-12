Tenacious D's new song oozes love for Zelda, Red Dead Redemption, and Fallout

A new music video from Tenacious D is an upbeat and absurdly violent ode to video games, including The Legend of Zelda, Read Dead Redemption 2, and Fallout 4. It's brilliant!

The video, created by animation company Oneyplays, shot all the way up to the #1 placement on Youtube's trending tab as just under 1.5 million people hit play on the audio / visual rollercoaster less than 24 hours from being posted.

Tenacious D are of course a rock duo with a lot of history behind them. Formed from the partnership between Jack Black and Kyle Gass, the pair have often released music that is both tongue-in-cheek and passionately metal. Their new song Video Games takes on an upbeat acoustic tone that is quite catchy, making it the second track with Black's voice to have caught the hearts of the internet in 2023 so far.

Jack Black himself has established himself in video games, especially with Double Fine! There was of course Brutal Legend, the game in which he starred as the voice of the protagonist. He also made a cameo in the Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 remakes and Psychonauts, so it shouldn't be a shock to fans of the beautiful bearded man that he loves pressing a few buttons every now and again.

The music video we did for @tenaciousd, "Video Games," is currently the #1 TRENDING VIDEO ON YOUTUBE! Thank you to all who has seen and shared it! pic.twitter.com/iw7NQyrIdG — Oney Plays (@OneyPlays) May 12, 2023

What about that animated video? Well, not only is it great fun and well worth a watch, it also comes from a team with a lot of investment in the video game scene. The founder, Chris 'Oney' O'Niell has roots in the old school Newgrounds animation scene, going on to create a popular Youtube Letsplay channel.

They also founded an indie game development team called Oneyware Games, which has been working on a 2.5D action adventure game called Bowlbo: The Quest for Bing Bing which shares that eye catching 2.5D animation style. This tenacious D music video however came as a total surprise, only being teased by O'Niell himself via Twitter a short time before it went live.

The combination of a rock duo with a clear and proven love for video games, and an animation team that has been working around the medium for years now, turned out to be the perfect mix required for a wonderful and tasty cocktail of a music video. It's well worth giving it a watch!