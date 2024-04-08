I am obsessed with this new Nintendo Switch game where you are a man who will die if he doesn't eat sushi

Ever since I learned about it, I have not been able to stop thinking about Sushi Soul Universe, the only new Nintendo Switch game you should care about.

Princess Peach Showtime? Who needs it! That pink dictator is old news, because there's a new Switch game in town, and its name is Sushi Soul Universe. In this absolutely surreal platformer, you are a man who loves sushi, and if you don't eat sushi you will die. Then one day, on a street corner in Shibuya, he discovers that sushi is disappearing from the world. Enter the Great Will of Sushi, and so starts a journey where you have to change the very fabric of the universe to save sushi. It is quite easily the wildest concept I've seen so far from a game this year, and I am absolutely all in on this bananas rodeo.

The concept might be out there, but honestly the gameplay isn't too hard to understand. In it, you are literally just a guy, and there is a bar that is constantly going down unless you eat sushi, and if it runs out, that's out, you're dead. Certain levels you have to collect a certain amount of sushi, others you just have to make it to the end of the level, occasionally you'll have to avoid certain hazards, the sushi-loving protagonist is shouting literally all of the time, and it even has its own anime opening-eseque theme; it's got the makings of a genuinely solid platformer.

It's also pretty cheap right now, as until April 18 it's 30% off on the Switch eShop, making it $7, which doesn't seem like too weighty of a financial investment that will make you laugh for a couple of hours before you decide you're done with the joke. There's worse choices you could make after all!