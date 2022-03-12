If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Super Nintendo World opens in 2023 at Universal Studios Hollywood

You'll be able to acquire exclusive merchandise at the Feature Presentation store, opening soon.
News by Stephany Nunneley
Super Nintendo World will open its doors at Universal Studios Hollywood next year.

Back in 2015, Nintendo partnered with the theme-park to create attractions based on its games and IPs.

The first park attraction opened in Osaka, Japan last year on February 4. It was originally set to open alongside the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, but plans were scrapped due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Because of the pandemic, construction on the Hollywood and Orlando locations was halted, but it appears progress is being made on at least the Hollywood attraction.

The attraction is expected to open its doors in Orlando sometime in 2025.

For an idea of what to expect from the park, Nintendo's Shigeru Miyamoto provided a 15-minute tour of the Osaka location not so long ago. You can also take a virtual tour here.

Stephany Nunneley

