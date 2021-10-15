Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard anti-cheat Ricochet seemingly leaked and is being reverse-engineered

Earlier this week, Activision and Call of Duty developers excitedly unveiled Ricochet, a new kernel-level anti-cheat software for Warzone and Vanguard. The tech is supposed to be the developer's answer to the cheating pandemic in Warzone, but it's not off to a good start.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

According to Anti-Cheat Police Department, a group that reports on cheating and cheat makers, the kernel driver for Ricochet has leaked. Makers of paid cheats are seemingly already working on reverse-engineering it, which doesn't bode well for Ricochet.

Anti-Cheat Police posted screenshots of an unnamed forum where the leak was made, as well as proof of the kernel's digital signature, belonging to Activision.

Unfortunately, the kernel driver for @CallofDuty new Anti-cheat called RICOCHET got leaked today, and P2C devs are already reversing it, this is already very bad. pic.twitter.com/Vb8f3eXx5b — Anti-Cheat Police Department 🕵️ (@AntiCheatPD) October 14, 2021

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

There is a possibility that the leak was intentional for developers to stealthily test the effectiveness of the tech, but we can't say for certain. Nevertheless, it's yet another blow to an already embattled publisher.

After a string of lawsuits, controversial settlements and calls for unionization, Activision Blizzard's future as an industry leader is in question.