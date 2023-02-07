Nintendo will host a Nintendo Direct tomorrow focused on games coming in the first half of 2023

Nintendo will host its first Nintendo Direct presentation tomorrow, February 8.

It kicks off a bit late, depending on your time zone, so plan to stay up if you are in the UK. It starts at 2pm PT, 5pm ET, and 10pm UK.

The presentation will last around 40 minutes, and as the headline states, it will focus on games coming in the first half of this year.

We might glean more on Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe, which is out in March, and Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon, out in May.

Hopefully, Nintendo will also show more of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and provide a release date, and Pikmin 4 information may be shared.

Others 2023 Switch games that come to mind are Grim Guardians: Demon Purge, Octopath Traveler 2, Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End and the Secret Key, Fitness Boxing Fist of the North Star, Storyteller, and Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection.

But of course, all sorts of games are coming to Switch this year so the company could discuss plenty more. You'll just have to tune in to see what's covered.