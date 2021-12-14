If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Indie Time

New Nintendo Indie World showcase coming tomorrow

Expect 20 minutes of indie game goodness coming soon to Nintendo Switch.
Jeremy Signor avatar
News by Jeremy Signor Contributor
Published on

Nintendo announced today that it's hosting another Indie World showcase tomorrow, December 15, where it would show off 20 minutes of footage for upcoming indie games coming to the Switch console.

Given that this showcase is indie focused, we’re probably not going to hear about anything from Nintendo itself unless it’s a collaboration with a third-party indie developer. Instead, expect to hear about the freshest upcoming indie games partnering with Nintendo to release on the Switch. And if the previous Indie World from last April is any indication, we’ll get some new information about some real gems, like when the latest TMNT game was revealed.

What time does the Nintendo Indie World showcase start?

The Nintendo Indie World showcase will air Wednesday, December 15 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK and can be watched on Nintendo's YouTube channels.

Tagged With

About the Author

Jeremy Signor avatar

Jeremy Signor

Contributor

Jeremy Signor has been in the games writing industry for over a decade now and can be found writing news, reviews, features, and more pretty much everywhere.

Support VG247

You give us money, we give you an ad-free reading experience, merch discounts, a newsletter every month, and elite status amongst your friends.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

VG247 Merch