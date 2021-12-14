New Nintendo Indie World showcase coming tomorrow

Nintendo announced today that it's hosting another Indie World showcase tomorrow, December 15, where it would show off 20 minutes of footage for upcoming indie games coming to the Switch console.

Given that this showcase is indie focused, we’re probably not going to hear about anything from Nintendo itself unless it’s a collaboration with a third-party indie developer. Instead, expect to hear about the freshest upcoming indie games partnering with Nintendo to release on the Switch. And if the previous Indie World from last April is any indication, we’ll get some new information about some real gems, like when the latest TMNT game was revealed.

What time does the Nintendo Indie World showcase start?

The Nintendo Indie World showcase will air Wednesday, December 15 at 9am PT / 12pm ET / 5pm UK and can be watched on Nintendo's YouTube channels.