MX vs ATV franchise will make its next-gen debut with MX vs ATV: Legends

The MX vs ATV franchise will make its PS5 and Xbox Series X/S debut with the currently in development MX vs ATV Legends.

Promising the deepest career mode to date, the game will feature new, large, open environments plus a career mode with the risks and rewards that come with being a professional rider.

The game features two player split-screen and 16-player online mode with squad-based gameplay, a new career mode where your choices lead to different paths, sponsorship opportunities, and there will be special invitational events.

You can also expect the new Trails mode for more intense outdoor racing, the ability to customize your rider and vehicles using the latest parts and gear from leading manufacturers, and you will ride berms and ruts with higher precision thanks to a refined physics system.

Player controlled air physics makes a return, and will provide you with more control over how you “whip and scrub,” with the developers promising no “canned, phony, or generic whips.”

The MX va ATV franchise started life as a crossover between the MX trilogy and the ATV Offroad Fury series. Early games in the series, starting with Unleashed, were published by THQ prior to its bankruptcy and subsequent liquidation. It was developed by THQ Digital Phoenix (Rainbow Studios), which THQ acquired in 2001 and closed in 2011. Nordic Games, now known as THQ Nordis, acquired the rights to the IP in 2013.

The main focus of the series is racing with motocross bikes and all-terrain vehicles. Other games in the series also included dune buggies, trucks, airplanes, and helicopters.

Upon release, MX va ATV: Legends will be made available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.