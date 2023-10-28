Japanese Rural Life Adventure is a must-play Stardew Valley-like on Apple Arcade

I’m a rather big fan of Apple Arcade, and I’ve had no issue bringing up some of the best Apple Arcade games on a regular basis. With that in mind, the Arcade has recently been updated with some new titles, one of which - Japanese Rural Life Adventure - has been a wonderful, charming experience.

This life simulation title is akin to Stardew Valley, but in this particular game, you’re a lone person who has simply decided they wish to live in the Japanese countryside. You’ll have your work cut out for you as you fix up your damaged cottage and prove to your landlord that you’re here for the long-haul, but once Japanese Rural Life Adventure stops holding your hand, you’re free to explore and develop your farm as you please.

Image credit: GAME START

While I have played Stardew Valley on mobile, sometimes I’m in dire need of something a little bit different to keep things fresh. I’m patiently waiting for Haunted Chocolatier, of course, but Japanese Rural Life Adventure from developer, GAME START, has been a great way to bridge the gap in the meantime. It provides you with a charming - albeit messy - farm to develop and grow into gorgeous gardens, and other countryside-loving villagers who you can learn a thing or two from.

If you play your cards right, you can even wind up with a pet pup. And this is where Stardew Valley developer, ConcernedApe, could take a leaf out of GAME START’s book; your pet companion can follow you wherever you go if you dish out enough love and treats to them, providing constant company and making the game that little bit more adorable. Not that it needed to be!

Image credit: GAME START

My love of pets aside, Japanese Rural Life Adventure features seasons and events like Stardew Valley, too; seasons will affect what you can do across your farm, and will bring events with them such as festivals and shrine visits – everything you could possibly need to enjoy rural living in Japan. Most importantly, however, it’s placed upon you to help revive this rural community as you get to engage in less bucolic passtimes, like fishing, farming, or mountaineering.

Ultimately, there’s a lot to crack on with in Japanese Rural Life Adventure, as you’d expect from any life and farming sim. So, if this game sounds right up your alley, there’s no time to waste!

Japanese Rural Life Adventure is available for free on iOS devices with a subscription to Apple Arcade. Apple Arcade provides access to a whole host of games on iOS without adverts or anything too invasive being involved for £6.99 a month. The service was previously £4.99 a month, before a recent price hike.