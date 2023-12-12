Here's the best watch order for Naruto

It's time. You've finally made the call. You flipped the coin that had One Piece on one side, and Naruto on the other, and the spiky-haired fox boy came out on top. Of course, you might have flipped said coin without really knowing much about Naruto, so here's a brief run down for you.

Based on the manga of the same name from creator Masashi Kishimoto, Naruto follows the titular character as he attempts to learn all kinds of ninja skills on his quest to become Hokage, the leader of the village he's from. That's complicated by the fact that the spirit of the nine-tailed fox lives inside of him, which leads to his rejection from the entire population from the village.

Alongside One Piece and Bleach, it was considered one of the Big Three in the early 2000s, the anime being popular for its moments of impeccable animation, and often heart wrenching story beats. The original manga's story was adapted as just plainly Naruto, but 245 chapters in a big timeskip happens leading to the rest of the series, Naruto Shippuden. That's where the bulk of the story takes place, and you can read on to determine what the best watch order is for you.

Naruto watch order

The best watch order for Naruto is chronological. You'll want to start with Naruto first, and then move on to Naruto Shippuden afterward.

Just bear in mind that the chronological order is slightly different from the release order, as some movies weren't synced up to the anime when the films first hit cinemas.

You can find the best watch order for Naruto and Naruto Shippuden below:

Naruto

Episodes 1 to 101

Naruto the Movie: Ninja Clash in the Land of Snow

Episodes 102 to 160

Naruto the Movie: The Legend Stone of Gelel

Episodes 161 to 196

Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom

Episodes 197 to 220

Naruto Shippuden

Episodes 1 to 32

Naruto Shippuden: The Movie

Episodes 33 to 71

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: Bonds

Episodes 72 to 126

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Will of Fire

Episodes 127 to 143

Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower

Episodes 144 to 196

Naruto the Movie: Blood Prison

Episodes 197 to 251

Road to Ninja: Naruto the Movie

Episodes 252-493

The Last: Naruto the Movie

Episodes 494-500

How to watch Naruto

You can watch both Naruto and Naruto Shippuden on Crunchyroll. To watch every single episode, you'll need a Crunchyroll Premium plan which is priced from $7.99 a month and £4.99 a month. The anime streaming service does offer a Crunchyroll Premium Free Trial so you can try out the service for 14 days.

Crunchyroll also lets you watch the entire first season of Naruto and Naruto Shippuden entirely for free, via its ad-supported viewing. To watch one of these episodes for free, simply head to the Naruto Crunchyroll page or the Naruto Shippuden Crunchyroll page and select the episode you want to watch.

That's it for our guide on the Naruto watch order. For more on Naruto, we've got the latest on the long-awaited Naruto live action adaptation. Or, if you're looking for recommendations on what to watch next, find out why Frieren: Beyond Journey's End is the perfect cosy anime to tune into this winter, or how to watch the influential Paprika for free.