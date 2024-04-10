Skip to main content
WHAT A DUMP

Good news, Haikyu fans: the series' latest movie finally has an international release date

The film released in Japan back in February.

A poster for Haikyu The Dumpster Battle showing the main cast facing off against its rival volley ball team.
Image credit: Production I.G.
If you're a Haikyu fan that's been eagerly awaiting an international release for The Dumpster Battle, you'll be happy to hear Crunchyroll has finally confirmed one.

Fans of the volleyball sports anime Haikyu in Japan were able to watch the latest film back in February, but up until now there's been no word of an international release. Yesterday, though, Crunchyroll announced various dates for when you can expect to watch the film in different territories, with the film finally releasing in the UK and the US on May 31. On the same date it will also be available in Canada, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Spain, and Sweden. It'll actually be out a day early in countries like Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Italy, and several more, but in other countries like Turkey and Germany it'll be out a bit later.

Cover image for YouTube video『劇場版ハイキュー!! ゴミ捨て場の決戦』【公開直前PV】｜2月16日(金)試合開始！
Watch on YouTube

Here's the full list of dates and regions for those of you hoping to check out the film in your home country:

  • May 30: Australia, New Zealand, Denmark, Italy, Switzerland (Italian-speaking), Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, Central America (Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama), Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru
  • May 31: Canada, Finland, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States
  • June 7: Turkey
  • June 12: Belgium, France, Luxembourg, Switzerland (French-speaking)
  • June 25: Austria, Germany
  • June 27: Switzerland (German-speaking)

Crunchyroll describes The Dumpster Battle movie: "Shoyo Hinata joins Karasuno High's volleyball club to be like his idol, a former Karasuno player known as the 'Little Giant.' But, Hinata soon finds that he must team up with his middle school nemesis, Tobio Kageyama. Their clashing styles turn into a surprising weapon, but can they beat their rival Nekoma High in the highly anticipated 'Dumpster Battle,' the long awaited ultimate showdown between two opposing underdog teams?"

Susumu Mitsunaka, who has served as director on several Haikyuu projects over the years, including the original show, is doing the same on The Dumpster Battle, as well as having written the screenplay, at Production I.G.

Crunchyroll also announced a release date for Blue Lock The Movie -Episode Nagi-,which is set to release in the US on June 28, and it also confirmed that Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will also be getting an international release.

