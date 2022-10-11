Evercore Heroes — from former Riot and EA devs — mashes together MOBAs and dungeon-running

Evercore Heroes — a new game coming from Vela Games with former EA and Riot Veterans behind the wheel — has just been announced! The Dublin-based studio’s premier title, the game combines real-time skill focused gameplay found in MOBAs, with the cooperative teamplay required in MMO dungeon runs in what could be a unique twist on a popular genre.

The game is set in a science x fantasy world called Lumerea, where a range of diverse and unique heroes can be found and of course played around with. This includes characters like the shadowy assassin Shade, the steadfast tanky defender Fyn, and Shining archer Zari among others. As you may expect, each hero has their own skills, abilities and strengths.

Watch the new trailer for Evercore Heroes here!

“Our goal has always been to make the game players really want, even if it means breaking the mould,” said Vela Games CEO and Co-Founder, Travis George. “With EVERCORE Heroes, we are building a unique multiplayer experience that brings together skill-based co-op and competitive play in a fresh new way. And after over two years of great feedback from early testing, we’re ecstatic to finally share the game with the world."

Watching the cinematic announcement trailer (embedded above), you really do get that League of Legends vibe from the world and cast. A range of diverse characters, each with their own looks and traits coming together to take on big monsters, it’s a proven recipe for success for some studios, and a foolhardy venture that didn’t really pay off for numerous others. Time will tell whether Evercore Heroes manages to carve out its own community.

Or maybe you will! You can see the game for yourself this weekend — October 13-16 — by signing up via the Evercore Heroes website and Discord. The website is mandatory, but if you jump into their Discord too, you get an extra chance of getting in, so do both if you’re really keen to give the game a look!

Let us know what you think of the game below! Do you like the trailer, and does the elevator pitch for the title have ou excited?