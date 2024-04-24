Roll20 is about to make your Discord tabletop nights a whole lot easier

Roll20, the popular virtual tabletop tool, is coming together with Discord to streamline your D&D nights with your friends.

Hate having to have both Discord and your browser open when you're playing a tabletop game with Roll20? Possible a weird thing to find a problem with, but I imagine there's a few of you that wish you could just do everything within Discord, and if you fit within that demographic, I actually have some good news for you! As reported by Polygon, Roll20 integration is coming to Discord so you can do everything that the tabletop tool offers, all within the chat service. It doesn't sound complicated to find either, as it apparently works like any other activity - just join a call, click on that rocket ship to bring activities up, and Roll20 will be available to select.

"We are thrilled to introduce Roll20 to a new audience through our collaboration with Discord," said Roll20 co-founder Riley Dutton. "We know how many existing Roll20 users love Discord, and we’re excited to offer them an easier way to play!" As long as you use the same email across Discord and Roll20, you'll be able to seamlessly login to the latter, but if not then you'll just have to login to the latter, a task that shouldn't be too hard to land a natural 20 on. One thing to note is that everyone on the Discord call will also need a Roll20 account, and be on the same voice call, so keep that in mind if you'll be new to the service.

Make sure whoever the game master is is the one to launch the activity too, as they'll be the one to decide which campaign you're playing. After that, everyone else can hop into the call and the game can start. You can also change things in Roll20 directly on the website as you normally would, and those who still want to use it in the browser version can do so too - they will need to be in the Discord call to take part in voice chat, though, as while Roll20 does have built in voice call tools, it won't be able to connect to the Discord call. You'll also need to use either the browser or desktop app version of Discord, as it won't work on mobile.

If you're a Roll20 Pro subscriber, you'll be able to take part in an exclusive beta test that kicks off April 30, and there's a general plan for it to release sometime later this year.