A Marvel vs Capcom 2 Remaster may be more likely than we previously thought

Retro specialist developer Digital Eclipse would very much like to remaster Marvel vs Capcom 2 – and the studio has made its intent clear to both Capcom and Disney.

In an interview with GamerHubTV (via VGC), Digial Eclipose studio head, Mike Mika, revealed that the developer had approached both companies about a potential re-imagining of the game.

Digital Eclipse is responsible for both The Disney Afternoon Collection and the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection, so the studio has a decent track record with both companies when it comes to getting collaborative, retro-inspired projects out there.

The Xbox 360 and PS3 port of Marvel vs Capcom 2 that landed in 2009 came from Digital Eclipse (back then known as Backbone Entertainment), before the games were delisted from digital storefronts when Capcom and Marvel's contract ended.

“In some ways, because we’re the last ones to touch that game, we feel kind of like the kid that’s part of a divorce,” Mika said in the interview.

“I don’t have any insight between Capcom and Disney. I know them both pretty well, and they’re great to work with.”

An investment pitch managed to raise over $10 million for the developer, and during the process of gathering the funds, a remaster of Marvel vs Capcom 2 was one of the most requested games from investors.

“I didn’t know what I was getting into,” he said. “I can’t even read my public email or any of my Twitter DMs without having to sift through hundreds of #FreeMvC2 messages from people. Which is amazing, but it’s like, oh my God.

“The reaction was incredible and I know that both Disney and Capcom have seen that loud and clear, and we’ve begun some discussions on that right now and we’re trying to see how far we can go."