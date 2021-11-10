Dell has some decent pre-Black Friday 2021 deals going on right now

Can you believe Black Friday is almost upon us again? Where does the time go? Too fast, I’ll tell you that much. As the song goes, every year is getting shorter, never seem to find the time. Pretty depressing.

But you know what is not depressing? Saving money on things you want. At least, we don’t think it’s depressing, and what better way to save some money on Black Friday 2021 without having to fight your way into a shop door than by shopping online, and that’s where Dell comes in. And you can get in on some savings early, as that is now the trend: pre-Black Friday sales. What could be better?

The company has a Sneak Peek Sale going on ahead of Black Friday, and there are some nice gets on monitors, mice, keyboards, headsets, and more.

A few things that caught our eye are the Alienware Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard, the 55” Alienware OLED Gaming Monitor, and a rather nice Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset.

Now, the 55” Alienware OLED Gaming Monitor is still rather expensive despite being on sale, but, we mention it because you are saving $1550. It’s on sale for $2,499.99 instead of the usual $4,049.99. So, if you are in the market to spend that much on a monitor, Dell might one option. It features 4K resolution, true-to-life colors, low input latency, features a 120Hz refresh rate, supports AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync, and has a refresh time of 0.5ms. Not bad.

If you like low profile keyboards as we do, you can grab the Alienware Low Profile Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for 28% off at $114.99 instead of the usual $159.99. That’s $45.00 off, and it’s pretty cool with being backlit with multicolors.

Of course, if you like a standard mechanical keyboard, you can grab a combo deal that comes with an Alienware Mechanical Gaming Keyboard and an RGB Gaming Mouse. Buying the two together in one package will save you $50 at $124.98 instead of the usual $174.98.

If you are in the market for an Alienware 7.1 Gaming Headset, while not expensive usually at $79.99 by some standards, you can still save some money by taking 25% off. This knocks $20 off the headset which will run you $59.99 instead.

Anyway, there are some decent accessory deals offered over on the Dell website which if you like the Alienware brand, there may be something to tempt you.

If you like Dell products, you can also save some money on towers and laptops as well, so you should give that link a click too.

Black Friday 2021 takes place on November 26 this year, so keep ahead of the bargains by keeping your eyes glued to the homepage for all sorts of bargains as they pop up.