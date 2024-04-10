Skip to main content
RULE OR RUIN

Darkest Dungeon 2 expands its realm with free standalone mode Kingdoms later this year

Find and defeat a monstrous threat before it overwhelms and destroys the Kingdom.

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

Red Hook Studios has announced a new standalone game mode for Darkest Dungeon 2 called Kingdoms, and it's out later this year.

Kingdoms also blends some of the permanence and roster management of the original Darkest Dungeon with the traversal and combat of Darkest Dungeon 2 and finds you racing against the clock to stop a threat from destroying this strange Kingdom made up of a network of safe haven Inns.

Cover image for YouTube videoDarkest Dungeon II - Kingdoms Announcement Trailer
Darkest Dungeon 2 - Kingdoms Announcement TrailerWatch on YouTube

You will journey across these lands to gather resources and battle evil incursions, using acquired resources to upgrade heroes and the Inns via extensive upgrade trees. You can also expect to go on unique quests and fight back against three new monster factions: the Coven, Beastmen, and Crimson Courtiers, independently of the game’s original Confessions mode.

First released into Early Access on the Epic Games Store in October 2021 and fully released in May 2023, Darkest Dungeon 2 is a rogue-lite turn-based sequel to the critically acclaimed Darkest Dungeon.

It features 3D visuals in the former’s distinctive style, a new run-based road trip structure, an enhanced version of the turn-based combat system, 14 playable heroes, five regions, five end bosses, and a metagame hub called The Altar of Hope with persistent upgrades.

The free Kingdoms update for Darkest Dungeon 2 is slated for late 2024 for PC on Steam and Epic Games Store.

