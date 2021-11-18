Best Black Friday 2021 gaming laptop deals

Gaming laptops are one of the best investments to look into on Black Friday, just for hundreds of dollars you can save on one of these portable gaming devices. Pricier laptops tend to come with higher end specs that can store and handle more graphically demanding games, useful at a time when desktop GPUs aren't in wide availability. However, it’s important to get one that can handle your gaming lifestyle for a reasonable price.

What to look for in a gaming laptop

Not all PC gamers are the same. Some just want a budget laptop to lug around as a backup to their homebound setup. Others want a higher-end device that could take on beefier games that demand more resources.

All gaming laptops have at least these five points to consider:

Display - How big do you want your laptop to be? Also, what screen resolution do you want?

- How big do you want your laptop to be? Also, what screen resolution do you want? Refresh rate - Some claim refresh rate barely matters, and some claim that it’s the difference in landing a headshot.

- Some claim refresh rate barely matters, and some claim that it’s the difference in landing a headshot. CPU - CPUs manage your system behind-the-scenes to make sure it's running smoothly. Newer models can handle more strain and juggle more threads.

- CPUs manage your system behind-the-scenes to make sure it's running smoothly. Newer models can handle more strain and juggle more threads. GPU - Graphics cards enable users to more efficiently run graphically demanding games that wouldn’t be as beautiful without them.

- Graphics cards enable users to more efficiently run graphically demanding games that wouldn’t be as beautiful without them. Storage - Games, videos, and other large files saturate storage. It’s less necessary to be mindful of space when there’s plenty of it.

Here’s a handpicked selection of gaming laptops with varying specs and discounts to meet your specific needs.

US:

UK:

No worries if none of them match your needs! There's plenty more coming in the following weeks leading up to Black Friday.

Also check out our Black Friday PC gaming deals for accessories that could enhance your gaming laptop experience. For example, many avid gamers appreciate a comfy mouse so that they could freely move their hands in first-person shooters and open-world RPGs. Scalpers went wild with some of last year’s featured deals, so that’s something to be cautious of too.

