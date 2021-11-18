Best Black Friday 2021 gaming laptop deals

Best Black Friday 2021 gaming laptop dealsThese are the best deals for gaming laptops this Black Friday season.
Gaming laptops are one of the best investments to look into on Black Friday, just for hundreds of dollars you can save on one of these portable gaming devices. Pricier laptops tend to come with higher end specs that can store and handle more graphically demanding games, useful at a time when desktop GPUs aren't in wide availability. However, it’s important to get one that can handle your gaming lifestyle for a reasonable price.
What to look for in a gaming laptop
Not all PC gamers are the same. Some just want a budget laptop to lug around as a backup to their homebound setup. Others want a higher-end device that could take on beefier games that demand more resources.
All gaming laptops have at least these five points to consider:
- Display - How big do you want your laptop to be? Also, what screen resolution do you want?
- Refresh rate - Some claim refresh rate barely matters, and some claim that it’s the difference in landing a headshot.
- CPU - CPUs manage your system behind-the-scenes to make sure it's running smoothly. Newer models can handle more strain and juggle more threads.
- GPU - Graphics cards enable users to more efficiently run graphically demanding games that wouldn’t be as beautiful without them.
- Storage - Games, videos, and other large files saturate storage. It’s less necessary to be mindful of space when there’s plenty of it.
Here’s a handpicked selection of gaming laptops with varying specs and discounts to meet your specific needs.
US:
- Dell G15 15.6" FHD Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD for $850 (originally $950)
- Gigabyte 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050, 512GB SSD, for $850 (originally $1,150)
- Gigabyte 15.6" 240Hz Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 512GB SSD for $1200 (originally $1,600)
- ASUS ROG 14" 144Hz Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050Ti, 1TB SSD for $1300 (originally $1500)
- Alienware m15 15.6" Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 starting at $1,380
- MSI GS75 17.3" 240Hz Stealth Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 512GB SSD for $1,349 (originally $1,749)
- Alienware m15 R3 15.6inch FHD Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060, 1TB SSD for $2200
- Razer Blade 15 Advanced 15.6" Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 SUPER, 512GB SSD for $1,800 (originally $2,400)
- Razer Blade 15.6" Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 SUPER, 1TB SSD for $2,200 (originally $3,000)
UK:
- Lenovo IdeaPad L340 17.3" Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650, 256GB SSD for £630 (originally £800)
- Acer Pavilion 15-dk1007na 15.6" Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i5, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti, 512GB SSD for £800
- ASUS TUF Dash FX516PM 15.6" 144Hz Gaming Laptop with Intel Core i7, 8GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 512GB SSD for £900 (originally £1020)
- Acer Nitro 5 AN515-45 15.6" Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 512GB SSD for £1100
- ASUS ROG Strix G513QM 15.6" 300Hz Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 9, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 512GB SSD for £1300 (originally £1400)
- HP Omen 15-en1000sa 15.6" QHD Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 7, 16GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070, 1TB SSD for £1450 (originally £1600)
- ASUS Zephyrus G14 14" 120Hz Gaming Laptop with AMD Ryzen 9, 32GB Memory, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, 1TB SSD for £1600 (originally £1800)
No worries if none of them match your needs! There's plenty more coming in the following weeks leading up to Black Friday.
Also check out our Black Friday PC gaming deals for accessories that could enhance your gaming laptop experience. For example, many avid gamers appreciate a comfy mouse so that they could freely move their hands in first-person shooters and open-world RPGs. Scalpers went wild with some of last year’s featured deals, so that’s something to be cautious of too.
Keep this article bookmarked! We’ll update as the most signicant discounts go live. Be sure to follow us on Jelly Deals for the additional backup, too.