Bandai Namco will be hosting its own Summer Showcase from Anime Expo 2023

That’s right! The summer of showcases isn’t over just yet, as it’s been revealed that Bandai Namco will be taking its turn during the Anime Expo this weekend. The Bandai Namco Summer Showcase, so far, has promised its fans “exciting announcements and game reveals.”

If you’re hoping to catch Bandai Namco’s Summer Showcase live, you’ll be able to tune in on July 1 from 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM ET / 9:30PM BST via the Anime Expo’s Twitch account. If you are instead hoping to catch some of the reveals in person, we’ve bad news for you; Anime Expo 2023 is long sold out.

Attending Anime Expo 2023 this weekend?



Check out the opening moments and play as your favorite Straw Hat Pirates in #ONEPIECEODYSSEY, considered one of the best games based on this iconic anime series, and collect a free poster afterward! pic.twitter.com/ufVINAE5FA — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) June 26, 2023 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

So, unless you’ve already bagged yourself a ticket to the anime convention for this Saturday, your only option will be to tune in via Twitch.

In a press release from Bandai Namco, it promises that it is “bringing together top anime game makers from Japan to deliver a barrage of news and reveals.” As a result, the panels will show off “exciting developments” for games based on the likes of Naruto, Sand Land, Sword Art Online, Baten Kaitos, and more.

For those who will physically be at Anime Expo 2023 this year, Bandai Namco will also have plenty of activities and demos across the show floor for gamers to try; there’s Naruto x Boruto Ultimate Ninja Storm Collections, Sword Art Online Last Recollection, One Piece Odyssey, and plenty of photo opportunities to take part in.

Bandai Namco is also known for series such as Pac-Man, Tekken, Soulcalibur, and for being the publisher of both the Dark Souls series and Elden Ring. Now, I highly doubt we’ll see more Elden Ring DLC news during the Bandai Namco Summer Showcase, but we can hope, right?