Annapurna Interactive’s first in-house game is a sequel to a classic Ridley Scott film

Revealed during last night's Annapurna Interactive Showcase (June 29), the publisher had plenty of new games and updates to older ones to show off. One of the highlights of the show, however, was the surprise reveal of the new game Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth.

In a brief but powerful cinematic trailer revealing the game, we’ll be playing as a mysterious, unnamed Blade Runner who is exploring an area known as ‘the land of the dead’. Not much else is revealed to us aside from that, but the trailer certainly catches the same atmosphere that we witness in both films in the franchise, Blade Runner and Blade Runner 2049. Check it out above.

With the films in mind, Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is seemingly canon, and will take place between the events of Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner from 1982, and the 2017 sequel, Blade Runner 2049. We know that the game will be set after the events of the Blackout, and its Steam page asks “what does a Blade Runner do when there are no Replicants left to hunt?”

I’m not sure, but I am sure we will be hearing more details soon. All in all, I am personally glad to see the Blade Runner franchise receive more love and attention; it's a universe I've always wanted to see expanded upon and explored further. What’s also interesting about Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth is that it is being developed by Annapurna Interactive itself, who has only published games up until this point. This marks a first for Annapurna’s internal studio, and I look forward to seeing what it manages to cook up; hopefully, we'll be embarking on a sci-fi noir adventure, much like the films.

Blade Runner 2033: Labyrinth will be released on both PC and consoles, but there’s no word of when we’ll have the game in our hands just yet. I’ll be keeping this one on my radar, that’s for sure, but what do you think?