There's a game based on A Quiet Place in the works

A Quiet Place is getting its own game, thanks to Saber Interactive, iLLOGIKA, and EP1T0ME.

Currently in development, the game is a story-driven horror adventure game based on the Paramount Pictures film franchise.

The game will feature an original story and gameplay that captures the "suspense, emotion, and drama" for which the series is known.

iLLOGIKA is the studio handling the game, and the Montreal-based studio is made up of developers from the Rainbow Six and Far Cry franchises, and published by Saber Interactive which is responsible for World War Z and the upcoming Evil Dead: The Game.

"The amazing success of the A Quiet Place movies makes it clear audiences are hungry for more adventures in this universe, and iLLOGIKA is creating their own truly engaging experience that lives up to the name of this beloved property," said Saber Interactive head of publishing, Todd Hollenshead added

"We are proud to say that A Quiet Place is the first game we will be releasing by an external studio from the growing Saber publishing label.”

If you are unfamiliar with the franchise, the first film, A Quiet Place, was released in 2018 and was directed by The Office alum John Krasinski, who also starred in it alongside wife Emily Blunt.

The story revolves around a mother and father trying to survive and raise their kids in a post-apocalyptic world inhabited by predatory blind aliens who can basically hear a pin drop.

The film was a huge hit and made $350 million at the boxoffice off a $17 million budget, and spawned the sequel, A Quiet Place 2. Originally set to release in 2020, its release was postponed due to COVID-19 and finally saw a release in May of this year.

The game is set for release in 2022. Platforms and more information will be provided at a later date.