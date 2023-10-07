What are you playing this weekend?

October is here, which means it's time to say goodbye to hot, hellish weather and hello to cooler temperatures that make us want to curl up on the couch with a fuzzy blanket wrapped around us, and a game controller in our hands. Well, unless you are a PC user, in that case, have a sweater handy.

Despite summer being behind us, the season is still heating up - at least in the game release department. What with Starfield, Baldur's Gate 3, Assassin's Creed Mirage out in the wild, and the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare beta live this weekend, it's all a precursor to more games coming out.

This month alone, there's Forza Motorsport, Lords of the Fallen, Alan Wake 2, Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Cities: Skylines 2, The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria, and more. Plus, there's plenty more for the remainder of the year, so now's the time to catch up on your backlog, or if you don't have one, get busy playing the most recent releases to avoid any future gaming gridlock.

This weekend, we're stepping into the shoes of Kazuma Kiryu, channeling our inner assassin, and trying to get our scare on.

Yakuza Kiwami brings a unique and enjoyable experience for veterans, as well as newcomers to the series.

James Billcliffe, Guides Editor - Yakuza Kiwami

I was banned from playing Yakuza Kiwami for a week by my wife because I was swearing too much at some of the smelliest boss battles I’ve ever experienced.

This weekend it’s time for round two! Kabukicho is just too cool to put it down for good.

You are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Teamfight Tactics

This weekend, I’ll be cracking on with playing more Assassin’s Creed Mirage. I’m on the final quest as I’m writing this, and it’s been good fun. Now, I want to go back and do silly assassin things, just because I feel like it!

Other than that, I’m going to play Teamfight Tactics as per usual, maybe a little bit of Hitman 3, and possibly some Cosmic Witch Sisterhood. At least, if time allows me to do so… It’s also my friend's birthday this weekend, so we’ll no doubt wind up playing Jackbox with a few drinks at some point, too.

Discover the reimagined world of Layers of Fear from Bloober Team.

Rebecca Jones, Guides Writer - Layers of Fear (2023), Sherlock Holmes The Awakened (2023)

Hallowseason is upon us, which means that as a horror nerd, I am duty-bound to consume no media all month unless it contains at least some hint of the supernatural, the paranormal, the weird. Luckily, two of my favourite spooky video games received remakes this year that I've been itching to devote my attention to, so at least decision paralysis won't be a huge factor this October.

I've already made a start on both the Layers of Fear remaster-compilation-finale thingy, and the remake of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened. So now it's just a matter of alternating between them while snuggled up in a sweater sipping a pumpkin spice latte, despite the weather forecast predicting mid-20s temperatures again this weekend. I'm generally trying to get into that autumnal mood with some comfortingly familiar but newly incredibly good-looking scares, even if the world outside won't play ball.

So, that's what we're playing this weekend. What about you? Got anything special you plan on playing?