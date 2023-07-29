What are you playing this weekend?

It's the weekend. That means it's time to relax and beat the heat by staying inside and doing something relaxing.

I dunno about you, but in my part of the world, it's been close to 100 and f-you degrees lately, and August is just around the corner. And we all know August can be the hottest month of the year. Ugh.

To that end, we are pretty much saying blow up the outside world and stay indoors where it's cool. And what do we plan on doing? Why, playing games, of course!

Here's what we're playing:

Baldur's Gate 2 Release Trailer

Connor Makar, Staff Writer - Baldur's Gate 3

This weekend I'll play a bunch of Baldurs Gate 3, right before its full launch. I'm very excited to dive into it right before it launches proper, it's looking like a sort of mega game that you don't see release very often, and I'm keen to jump in.

Also, I'll be staying awake at night thinking of Armoured Core 6. It's the only thing on my mind right now, to be honest.

Baldur's Gate 3 Release Date Reveal Trailer

James Billcliffs, Guides Editor - Baldur's Gate 3

The full game may just be days away, but the Early Access version of Baldur's Gate 3 is still extremely, extremely good.

While the RNJesus elements of combat and dialogue definitely take some getting used to - who knew an 80% chance could feel so much like a 20% chance - once you settle into the fact that things will go wrong, and get into the knack of quick-save-scumming before most major conversations, it simulates the DnD experience incredibly well. The characters are great, the quests are varied and surprising, and can be completed equally validly in many different ways.

Also, I am not the kind of person to gush over video game soundtracks, but Baldur's Gate 3 has easily one of the best ever. I'm dead serious. From the main theme, the ear-worm refrain which is repeated to great effect throughout the rest of the score, to the tinkling campsite tune, the entire tracklist is littered with instant classics.

Pikmin 4 Launch Trailer

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Pikmin 4

I didn't play as much Pikmin 4 as I'd of liked last weekend, so I'm planning on trying to get through some more of that. I managed to get through the first two areas, which is something>

Aside from that, I've actually a lot of games I really want to play at the moment. Alas, I have very little time and I suck at making decisions. I've almost finished Persona 4, so I'm tempted to try Tokyo Mirage Sessions #FE or Bayonetta as my next Switch game, but I'm not sure which. Please do let me know what you think of either to help sway my decision.

Apart from RPGs and Pikmin 4, me and my friends have also planned some party games, so I'll no doubt be playing Jackbox or King of the Castle at some point this weekend too. Maybe I can convince them to play Cards Against Humanity, too, as it's been a while.

That's us for the weekend. What about you? What are you playing this weekend?