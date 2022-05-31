Monument Valley: Panoramic Collections are coming to PC in July

iOS and Android darling Monument Valley is finally heading to PC and will be released through Steam on July 12.

Both Monument Valley and Monument Valley 2 will be made available in Panoramic Editions and will be released on the same day.

In Monument Valley, you will go on a quest for forgiveness through a lovely and mysterious world with Ida, the silent princess.

Through impossible environments and illusionary puzzles you will experience this rather meditative and calming puzzle game by manipulating monuments and creating evolving paths. These will allow you to explore new and mysterious worlds.

The Panoramic Edition contains every chapter and DLC included.

In Monument Valley 2 you will guide Ro and her child through a moving world of puzzles as you learn the secrets of The Sacred Geometry. You will follow the story of Ro and her journey through motherhood, rediscover independence through manipulating monuments, and explore brand-new environments and puzzles.

Like the former, the Panoramic Edition of Monument Valley 2 features all DLC and every chapter.

Monument Valley: Panoramic Edition and Monument Valley 2: Panoramic Edition are both available at an exclusive bundle price when purchased together on Steam.