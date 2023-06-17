What are you playing this weekend?

The weekend is finally here, so throw off your shackles and enjoy yourself.

Over the next two days, or the next week for one of us, we will try our best to defeat Lilith, follow 13 students around as they battle mechas and hostile Kaiju, and investigate mysterious murders with a group of high school friends.

Here's what we're up to over the weekend:

Experience 13 unique time-bending stories and pilot mechs into battle against Kaiju in a desperate attempt to save the world.

James Billcliffe, Featured Edior - 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

I've got a couple of long flights coming up, but I feel like plugging a Steam Deck into the onboard power outlet would send the whole plane hurtling to the ground. This meant that I was on the hunt for something to play on Switch, and that search led me to 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim, the visual novel/mech RTS from Vanillaware.

One of my favourite experiences with the excellent and ahead-of-its-time PS Vita was importing Dragon's Crown, the saucy Golden Axe-like that made Vanillaware's name in the early '10s. I know that, if nothing else, Aegis Rim will be stylish and stylised with a unique art direction.

I've heard from friends and colleagues that the story is also one of the best around - with heavy inspiration from the perennially lauded Neon Genesis Evangelion - so it seems like a great game to binge across a short space of time.

Persona 4 opening movie.

Kelsey Raynor, Guides Writer - Persona 4

Believe it or not, I'm playing tennis this weekend. No, not Wii Sports tennis, which one of my friends assumed when I first told them. Real tennis. I haven't played tennis in around eight years, and honestly, I'm not looking forward to it. I'll take up any excuse to see all my friends in one place, though.

When I'm not sweating buckets in the sun chasing a tennis ball around, I'm going to be playing more Persona 4. I've still a good ten hours or so left of the story (I think), so that's plenty to keep me busy. And when I'm not jumping rescuing high schoolers from dungeons, I'll be grinding ranks in Valorant, per usual.

Watch on YouTube Diablo 4 story trailer

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson, News Editor - Diablo 4

We finally picked up Diablo 4, and after tossing a coin to see who gets to play it first, my time will come this weekend.

Because I lost the coin toss (I never freaking win anything), I just sat around the couch all week after work reading books on psychology and watching the husband play the game instead of me. But his time is ending, at least during the day, because I am off work next week, and my main goal is to play the game as much as possible.

I really need to get my PC fixed (no, I haven't bought new RAM yet [I know, I know!]) so I can pick up another copy and have it all to myself. I will try to do that over the next week. Wish me luck with it.

So that's us. What about you? Any gaming plans this weekend?