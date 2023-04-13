Ubisoft+ Multi Access now available on Xbox consoles

Today, Ubisoft has announced its subscription service, Ubisoft+, is now available on Xbox consoles through the multi-platform model, Ubisoft+ Multi Access.

Ubisoft+ Multi Access provides the ability to play across multiple platforms with a single subscription, including PC through Ubisoft Connect, Amazon Lunaa, and now Xbox.

Ubisoft+ has come to Xbox consoles.

Ubisoft+ features a growing library of titles from the company, including the latest releases on day one, DLC, and classic games. You also receive 10% off on any in-game currency purchases once you become a subscriber.

With a subscription, you can link your Xbox account to Ubisoft+ Multi Access and access premium editions of upcoming releases, and games from Ubisoft's catalog, such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, The Division 2, Far Cry 6, and more. A full list is available here. Cross-progression will be enabled for a select number of titles.

"Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players," said Chris Early, SVP of strategic partnerships and business development at Ubisoft.

"Xbox console players can now have unbridled access to discover our worlds through Ubisoft's extensive game library."

To sign up for Ubisoft+ and check out the growing list of titles, hit the link.