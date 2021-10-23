What are you playing this weekend?

The next two days are yours and yours alone. It's time to kick back and do something fun, and maybe a bit relaxing depending on your taste.

Some folks like fast-paced games, some like to take things easy. Others like to work their brain, and others like to play games that make them jump out of their seats in fright.

This weekend, we're doing three of those: one that is fast-paced, a relaxing game, and one that makes us think a bit before taking action.

Dorrani Williams, Video Producer - Apex Legends, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

This weekend I'll be playing a mixture of Apex Legends and Super Smash bros. Ultimate.

Apex Legends has a new season on the way and I'm pretty excited. Apex has some of the best trailers to build lore and hype up the community and really wish they would give Netflix a call and start an animated series because they have so much potential to work with.

I’ve got a whole heap of rust I need to shake off before the new season starts and I start the ranked grind again since me and my pals haven't played at all this current season but I'm looking forward to the challenge.

I've also been getting back into Super Smash Bro. Ultimate (The best fighting game out! Argue amongst yourselves) since they've released their final character to join the roster, Sora from Kingdom Hearts. I've made a little first impressions and gameplay video if you'd like to hear what I think of the new addition.

Stephany Nunneley, News Editor - Age of Empire 2: Definitive Edition

I'm hopping aboard the Age of Empires 2 train again. While I like the game enough to play it at any time, I want to get my groove back before Age of Empires 4 releases next week on October 28.

Surely there will be some differences and a learning curve as there was with AoE3, but I am looking forward to it. What I am anxious to try are the training challenges and missions developer diaries have discussed, and I am also looking forward to trying out the civs you get to play.

The only thing I am a bit bummed about is the small amount of civilizations available at launch. But, one thing Relic is good at is releasing new content for its games and I can't wait to find out what's in the post-release pipeline.

I am also looking forward to smacking other civilizations around with my friends in multiplayer. I just hope our favorite map, Black Forest, has been added to the game's rotation. One can dream.

Another reason I want to play AoE2 this weekend is that it’s celebrating Halloween with an October event. This year's event has pumpkins, a decoration for the Town Center, three new Halloween-themed profile icons, and you can unlock a knight with a Halloween-style pumpkin head. Sounds fun to me!

Tom Orry, Editor-in-Chief - A Little Golf Journey, Switch and PC

I'm still plugging away at A Little Golf Journey, the relaxing golf game on Switch and PC that is just as much a casual puzzle solver as it is a traditional game of golf. As I said in my impressions, this is stripped back golf, with the core intact but the stress removed.

It's fair to say that I really like this a lot, which is why I'm writing about it again. The Switch is home to loads of great indie games, but this one deserves some love. Even if you're usually put off by the dad-ness of golf, don't ignore this. It's peaceful, fun, and relaxing.

And there you have it. We're an eclectic bunch, and that's fine. So, what about you? What are you playing this weekend?