ZZZ Miyabi build and teams

Putting together a strong ZZZ Miyabi build might seem daunting if you don’t get her signature W-Engine, but unlike Yanagi, Miyabi’s a lot more flexible. Not only can she make good use of other S-rank engines. She can even sweep teh field with an F2P Anomaly engine. That said, you do need to invest heavily in Anomaly Mastery to help her reach her full potential, so plan on plenty of Disc grinding.

Our ZZZ Miyabi build lists her best W-Engines and Drive Discs, and we give some Miyabi team recommendations as well.

ZZZ Miyabi build

ZZZ Miyabi W-Engine

Miyabi works with most Anomaly W-Engines, but, naturally, her signature is her best fit. That’s Hailstorm Shrine, an Anomaly engine with a secondary stat that boosts the user’s critical hit rate and a passive stat that increases their critical damage. The passive also boost the user’s ice damage by 20 percent when they use an EX Special, which Miyabi frequently will, or when they or an ally inflict an Anomaly, which Miyabi – and probably at least one additional teammate – frequently will. That effect stacks twice and lasts for 15 seconds, which is plenty of time for Miyabi to wreck everything on the field.

Your best bet for another S-Rank W-Engine on Miyabi is Grace’s Fusion Compiler. Fusion Coimpiler increases the user’s PEN ratio, which means they ignore a certain amount of the target’s defense, and it also raises the equipping character’s attack by 12 percent. When they use a regular special or an EX Special, they get a 25 percent Anomaly Proficiency buff that lasts for eight seconds, and that effect can stack three times. Anomaly Proficiency increases how much damage an enemy takes when you inflict an Anomaly on them, and since Miyabi should be doing that quite often, it’s a good buff to have.

The A-Rank engine Rainforest Gourmet is an excellent free option, one that, since you can buy it from the Gadget Store, you can enhance to its max level with just a bit of grinding in the combat simulator. Rainforest Gourmet’s secondary stat increases the user’s Anomaly Proficiency, and its passive increases attack by 2.5/4 percent when the user consumes 10 energy. That effect stacks 10 times, so if you have a maxed-out engine and get the full buff, you’re getting a 40 percent attack increase.

There’s also Electro-Lip Gloss, an A-rank you can get from the battle pass. It buffs the user’s attack by 10 percent when an Anomaly is present on the field, and the user deals 15 percent more damage to Anomaly-inflicted targets.

Weeping Gemini is another solid choice, though one whose use primarily manifests in boss fights. Its secondary gives the user a sizeable attack buff, and when any party member inflicts an Anomaly, the user’s Anomaly Proficiency increases by 30 percent. That effect can stack four times, and it lasts until the enemy recovers from stun or is defeated. You’ll cycle through it fast on normal enemies, though the attack buff is handy anyway.

For B-rank engines, your best choice is [Magnetic Storm] Alpha. When you build the Anomaly meter with this one, it increases the user’s Anomaly Mastery by 25 percent, which means you build Anomaly even faster. Miyabi can inflict two kinds of ice Anomaly, so quickly applying both means you get to trigger Disorder more quickly and deal extra damage.

ZZZ Miyabi Drive Discs

Miyabi’s best Drive Disc set is the new Branch and Blade Song set, which is practically made for her.

Two-piece effect: Increases crit damage by 16 percent

Four-piece effect: Increases crit damage by an additional 30 percent when Anomaly Mastery meets or exceeds 115. When any ally applies freeze or shatter to a foe, the equipping character’s crit rate increases by 12 percent for 15 seconds

Miyabi has crit damage covered pretty well with this set, so Woodpecker Electro and its two-piece crit rate buff of eight percent make a nice complement. If you’ve got a healthy crit rate stat already or would rather focus on regular damage, try two pieces of Polar Metal instead to get a 10 percent ice damage buff.

If you’re struggling to get enough Anomaly Mastery, use two pieces of Chaos Jazz instead to get an extra 30 for that stat.

ZZZ Miyabi stats

Miyabi benefits from high Anomaly Mastery, even if you decide not to run Branch and Blade Song, so that should be one of your main stat priorities. Attack and crit rate are also helpful. She’s essentially a standard DPS unit who just happens to specialize in Anomaly damage.

Slot 1: HP

Slot 2: Attack

Slot 3: Defense

Slot 4: Crit rate

Slot 5: Ice damage or PEN ratio

Slot 6: Anomaly Mastery

Getting the most out of Branch and Blade Song puts a fair bit of pressure on rolling Anomaly Mastery substats, though attack, ice damage, and crit rate and crit damage are helpful as well.

ZZZ Miyabi skill priority

Miyabi's basic attack is where most of her damage comes from, so along with her Core Passive, that should be your first priority. Her EX Special is less worthwhile, as it only deals slightly more damage than her enhanced basic, so focus on Miyabi's chain attack and assist first.

Basic

Chain attack

Assist or Special

Whatever you didn't do with the above

Dodge

ZZZ Miyabi teams

Miyabi’s proficiency with applying Anomaly and triggering Disorder make her an excellent fit for Yanagi, who deals additional damage with Disorder reactions and has a passive that increases Anomaly buildup. Soukaku, a free character, is an easy recommendation for support, since she shares the same faction and increases the party’s damage.Sharkboo is the ideal Bangboo for this team, since it increases Anomaly buildup by quite a lot, though Penguinboo is a useful substitute.

However, you could put Miyabi with other characters and still have strong results.

Miyabi

Soukaku

Lycaon

This mono-Ice team covers all bases with strong stat buffs and one of the game’s best best stun characters.

Miyabi

Lighter

Yanagi or Burnice

Lighter’s passive helps Miyabi deal extra ice damage, and even though choosing Burnice foregoes Miyabi’s additional passive, the fire-spewer is so good at building Anomaly that it’s worth the sacrifice.

If you're looking for other ZZZ characters to form a team for endgame trials, check out our up-to-date selection of Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free Polychrome.