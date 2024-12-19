ZZZ Harumasa build and teams

Getting your ZZZ Harumasa build together is easy and potentially free, just like Harumasa himself, as his kit means you get most of the stats he needs without a special W-Engine. Harumasa works effectively on free teams as well, and his bonus ability frees you up to experiment with more than just the usual electric or Section 6 characters. He even works well on a completely free team.

Our ZZZ Harumasa build guide lays out his best W-Engines and Drive Discs, and we’ve added some Harumasa team recommendations as well.

ZZZ Harumasa build

ZZZ Harumasa W-Engines

Zanshin Herb Case is Harumasa’s signature W-Engine, and it has everything he needs. When the engine hits level 60, its secondary stat gives the equipping character a 48 percent crit damage boost, which takes a lot of pressure off your Drive Disc rolls. Zanshin Herb Case also raises the user’s crit rate by 10 percent and increases electric damage from dash attacks by 40 percent. Most of Harumasa’s damage comes from his dash attacks, and that 40 percent damage buff is quite the hefty one. If any on-field enemy is stunned or has an active Anomaly affect, the user gets an additional 10 percent crit rate increase for 15 seconds.

Soldier 11’s signature, The Brimstone, is a solid opportunity and one you can exchange currency from banner pulls for once you have enough (which, admittedly, takes a while). The Brimstone gives its equipping character a decent attack boost, and when they land a hit with a basic, dodge, or counter attack, they get an additional 3.5 percent attack boost. That particular effect can stack up to eight times.

Marcato Desire, a free A-rank engine you can get from ZZZ version 1.4’s flagship event, has crit rate for its secondary stat, and when the equipping character uses an EX Special or chain attack, they get a six percent attack buff. If the target foe is suffering an Anomaly effect, that buff doubles.

Anton’s Drill Rig – Red Axis also has some use, though its secondary stat increases the user’s energy regen, something Harumasa doesn’t need as much as other stats. The passive effect increases electric damage from dash and basic attacks by 50 percent for 10 seconds when the user lands a hit with an EX Special or chain attack. It’s a handy way for Harumasa to buff himself and make the most of his time on-field.

Finally for A-rank engines is the Starlight Engine, which you can get from the Gadget Store on Sixth Street. Starlight Engine’s secondary stat raises the user’s attack, and its passive skill provides a 12/19.2 percent attack buff when the user pulls off a dodge counter or quick assist. It’s straightforward, but still useful.

And on the B-rank side, [Lunar] Pleniluna is a handy little thing, with a 20 percent attack buff at level 60 and a passive skill that increases basic, dash, and dodge counter damage by 12/20 percent. That’s a flat buff you don’t have to do anything specific to activate, and it doesn’t fade over time.

ZZZ Harumasa Drive Discs

Harumasa is a standard DPS character, so he has two Drive Disc set choices – his elemental set and Woodpecker Electro.

Thunder Metal

Two-piece effect: Increases electric damage by 10 percent

Four-piece effect: When an on-field enemy is shocked, the equipping character’s attack increases by 28 percent

The issue with that set is that you need an additional electric character on your team. Grace or Yanagi are the ideal choices, so they activate Harumasa’s additional ability, though depending on how your rotation goes, you may still end up with periods when the second buff isn’t active.

Two pieces of Woodpecker Electro would make for an excellent complement, or if you need extra attack, consider two pieces of Hormone Punk for a 10 percent attack buff.

Woodpecker Electro

Two-piece effect: Increases crit rate by eight percent

Four-piece effect: When the equipping character lands a critical hit with a basic, dodge counter, or EX Special attack, their attack increases by nine percent for six seconds. Each attack type is considered a separate stack of the buff

Thunder Metal’s two-piece bonus works very well with this set.

ZZZ Harumasa stats

Since Harumasa is an attack character, you want to prioritize the usual stat sets for him – crit damage and crit rate, attack, and elemental damage. Crit damage gets an edge over crit rate, since Harumasa’s passive abilities give him a moderate crit rate boost already.

Slot 1: HP

Slot 2: Attack

Slot 3: Defense

Slot 4: Crit damage

Slot 5: Attack percent or electric damage

Slot 6: Attack percent

ZZZ Harumasa skill priority

Upgrading Harumasa’s core passive to at least B-rank should be your first priority. After that, focus on his dodge, since that’s what covers his dash attack, and then his EX Special and basic attack. Harumasa’s chain attack and assist should be your last priorities.

Core passive

Dodge/dash

EX Special

Basic

Chain attack

Assist

Should you pull for Harumasa in ZZZ?

If you’re playing ZZZ 1.4, no, you really shouldn’t pull for Harumasa. He’s free while this version update lasts, and his Mindscape Cinema – the thing that unlocks when you get duplicates of a character – isn’t that special. You’re better off saving your Polychrome and tapes for Miyabi or an upcoming character.

By the time HoYoverse hosts a Harumasa rerun – assuming they do, though Honkai Star Rail’s Dr Ratio hasn’t seen the light of day since he was given away for free in 2023 – you’ll probably have other candidates for attack Agents anyway. For now, just grab the free Harumasa and run with him.

ZZZ Harumasa teams

Harumasa’s bonus skill works differently from other characters’. Instead of needing allies from the same faction or with a similar attribute, he needs Stun or Anomaly allies for it to work, and seeing as it gives him a 40 percent attack buff, it’s worth building your teams around it.

One possible team is:

Harumasa

Rina

Lucy or Soukaku

Plugboo or Electroboo

You cans wap Rina for Grace if you have her instead. Rina applies shock a bit more slowly than Grace, but she extends its duration and gives the party buffs for PEN Ratio and electric damage. Lucy or Soukaku are there to give the party some elemental variety and additional attack buffs. This team is ideal if you’re running Thunder Metal on Harumasa.

You could also get a bit more creative and do something like:

Harumasa

Lighter

Burnice

Lighter is excellent at stunning enemies, while Burnice builds fire Anomaly quickly and gets a nice boost from Lighter’s fire resistance shredding. Her special ability also means Harumasa deals fire damage alongside his electric damage when attacking enemies that Burnice marked.

He also works well with an F2P team.

Harumasa

Anby

Nicole

Everyone gets their additional ability activated, while Anby stuns targets efficiently, and Nicole lowers their defenses. Like with most scenarios in ZZZ, you can get by just fine without a meta team.

If you're looking for other ZZZ characters to form a team for endgame trials, check out our up-to-date selection of Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free Polychrome.