ZZZ Evelyn build and teams

Rolling stats for your ZZZ Evelyn build is a little less onerous than usual thanks to her built-in crit rate buffs, though her W-Engine situation is rather less flexible, at least if you're trying to maximize. Evelyn, like most DPS characters, just needs attack and crit rate or crit damage, though, so as long as you've got strong sources of that, you're good to go.

Our ZZZ Evelyn build guide breaks down her best W-Engines and Drive Discs and offers some Evelyn team recommendations.

ZZZ Evelyn build

W-Engines: Heartstring Nocturne, The Brimstone, Starlight Engine

Drive Discs: Puffer Electro or Woodpecker Electro – not Inferno Metal

Teams: Stun, support

ZZZ Evelyn W-Engine

Evelyn's signature W-Engine, Heartstring Nocturne, gives her a bit of everything she needs, with crit rate as its secondary stat and a 50 percent crit damage buff just because. When the equipping character uses their ultimate or a chain attack – both of which are primary parts of Evelyn's kit – they gain a stack of heartstring. Each heartstring stack lets the user's chain attack or ultimate ignore 12.5 percent of the fire resistance for 30 seconds, and the effect stacks twice. It's basically a fire-specific PEN ratio bonus without having to spend Drive Disc slots on it.

Soldier 11's The Brimstone works well for Evelyn, too. When the equipping character uses their basic, dash attack, or dodge counter, their attack increases by 3.5 percent, and the effect can stack eight times.

Starlight Engine is a strong A-rank option that does something similar. It buffs the equipping character's attack by 12 percent when they use a quick assist or dodge counter, and its secondary stat also grants the user a 25 percent attack buff. Using this one puts more pressure on your Drive Disc stat rolls, but it's also an easier engine to obtain.

Image credit: HoYoverse

If you played ZZZ 1.4's flagship event and added Marcato Desire to your collection, it's another good fit for Evelyn. The secondary stat is a 20 percent crit rate boost at level 60, and it increases the user's attack by six percent when they use a chain attack or EX Special. That effect triggers again if the enemy is suffering from an anomaly.

One unusual choice that's popular with those who have it is Zanshin Herb Case, Harumasa's signature. The electric damage bonus is no use to Evelyn, of course, but it raises the user's crit rate by 10 percent and then by an additional 10 percent when an enemy is stunned or suffering an anomaly condition. The secondary stat also gives the user a 48 percent crit damage buff.

And if you're just getting started and have none of these, head to the Gadget Shop on Sixth Street and splash some Dennies out on [Lunar] Decrescent. When the equipping character uses their chain attack or ultimate, they deal 15/25 percent more damage for six seconds. Since you can buy these for Dennies, hitting that max buff is much easier than with other engines.

ZZZ Evelyn Drive Discs

The current meta leans toward Woodpecker Electro, but Puffer Electro gives Evelyn a more useful set of buffs that matches her skills.

Puffer Electro

Two-piece effect: Increases PEN ratio by eight percent

Four-piece effect: Increases ultimate damage by 20 percent, and gives the user a 15 percent attack buff after they use their ultimate

Image credit: HoYoverse

Tempting as it may be to use Inferno Metal, Evelyn benefits more from Woodpecker Electro unless she's in a team with Burnice.

Woodpecker Electro

Two-piece effect: Increases crit rate by eight percent

Four-piece effect: When the user lands a critical hit with an EX Special, dodge, or basic attack, their attack increases by nine percent for six seconds

The numbers aren't great, but they're easier to maintain. Inferno Metal's second effect only works if the enemy is burning.

Inferno Metal

Two-piece effect: Increases fire damage by 10 percent

Four-piece effect: When the user attacks a burning enemy, their crit rate increases by 28 percent for eight seconds

It's a handy buff, though Evelyn doesn't inflict the burning status that often on her own.

Image credit: HoYoverse

ZZZ Evelyn stats

Evelyn needs the usual DPS stat spread – attack, crit rate, crit damage, and, to a lesser extent, elemental damage and PEN ratio. Her core passive, once leveled, gives her roughly 25 percent crit rate, so you need approximately 55 percent more to put Evelyn in a strong position. Once you're at around 80 percent crit rate, to activate her additional ability, focus on her crit damage and attack.

Slot 1: HP

Slot 2: Attack

Slot 3:Defense

Slot 4: Crit damage or crit rate, depending on what you need

Slot 5: Attack, PEN ratio, or fire damage

Slot 6: Attack

ZZZ Evelyn skill priority

Most of Evelyn's damage comes from her chain attack and basic attacks, so those should be your priority. After that, you're free to pick whichever of the three remaining that you tend to use most, though given the damage potential of her EX Special, it's worth leveling that up whenever you can.

Core passive

Chain attack

Basic

EX Special

Assist or dodge

Dodge or assist



ZZZ Evelyn teams

Evelyn's bonus ability only activates when she's on a team with at least one stun agent or a support agent, and since her bonus ability is quite good, it's worth building teams around that. Her premium teams include Lighter and Astra Yao, but she's got a strong, ready-made F2P team as well.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Evelyn premium team

Evelyn

Lighter

Astra Yao

Lighter is an excellent stun agent, and he reduces enemy fire resistance and benefits from being off-field, while other agents use energy. Astra Yao gives the party some excellent buffs and adds her own ether damage.

However, you can swap Astra Yao for any support agent and still have a strong team. Rina's additional PEN ratio is useful for any situation, and even if Soukaku is less popular than she used to be, she's still an excellent support. Any stun agent would work, including Qingyi. If you do use Lighter, though, it's a good idea not to include Lucy in this party. That way, you can handle elements other than fire.

Evelyn F2P team

Evelyn

Anby

Nicole

Anby is a highly capable stun agent who doesn't need much field time to inflict daze, and Nicole shreds enemy resistances with her special. The two of them activate each other's additional abilities as well, so everyone's happy in this setup.

If you're looking for other ZZZ characters to form a team for endgame trials, check out our up-to-date selection of Zenless Zone Zero codes for some free Polychrome.