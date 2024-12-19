Zenless Zone Zero saves gooner Christmas by fixing bug that prevented pervy camera angles

With the release of Version 1.4 of Zenless Zone Zero, a huge selection of major additions and minor tweaks and fixes were rolled out to a community of thirsty players. However, it's this thirst that's caused a bit of a backlash over the past few days, as the update brought with it a semi-block to certain camera angles that allowed players to get 'up-close shots' of their player avatar.

Members of the Zenless community, discovering this change, took to social media and Reddit to express their disdain. Hordes of gooners from across the world raised their voices in unison, angry that they could no longer get close ups of ass. This, it turns out, is the great connector among Zenless Zone Zero players of all creeds.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Some even pointed to censorship as a potential cause, because of course they did. Posts on Reddit provided guides on how to file a complaint on the app store about this outrageous change. Others offered tips on how to get these saucy shots without having to turn to external mods. It was a real hullabalooza.

Now, this change was stated to be an attempt to stop character models clipping through environments. You see, the majority of characters are small enough to fit nicely within in-game environments, but for characters like Ben who are huge, it can become a bit of an issue. So a nice quality of life change, seemingly gone wrong.

However, earlier today, HoYoverse released a statement addressing certain bugs that it was aware of, and fixes that were on the way. This included this camera angle change, about which it provided the following statement, "Fixes an issue in Version 1.4 where the fading effect of the 'Agent appears faded when viewed from specific angles' adjustment did not display correctly under certain circumstances."

So it was indeed a bug, at least according to the developer. As you can imagine, this led to a Star Wars Episode 3 style celebration among the community. Much joy was had, as Zenless fans were able to go back to their favourite pastimes of looking up skirts and gambling without fear of Big Brother looking other their shoulder.

So there you have it. While the camera hasn't been totally reverted, it seems to have landed in this nice middle ground between the gooner's delight and the intended quality of life fix. As a bonus, the community is also getting a bunch of in-game currency as an "I'm sorry" gift courtesy from the devs. With this, peace has returned to the world of Zenless Zone Zero.

So, what do you think of this whole debacle? Let us know below!