Zenless Zone Zero has a roster of wacky and distinct characters for you to get to know and use in battle, and some of them definitely pack more of a punch than others. Take the fiery Koleda of Belobog Industries, for example, who is capable of quickly stunning enemies and dishing out lots of damage while doing so.

The S Rank powerhouse wields a huge hammer that lets her put foes in a daze, and has the only duo-Ultimate in the game alongside her fellow faction member, Ben. To help you make the most of this Agent, here’s some tips for the best Koleda build in Zenless Zone Zero.

Best Zenless Zone Zero Koleda Build

Koleda is an S Rank Stun Agent in Zenless Zone Zero, and a relatively easy character to play effectively, with her kit allowing her to buff her Basic attacks with ease and dish out plenty of Daze.

Whenever Koleda performs an assist, chain attack, or EX Special attack, she’ll trigger the Furnace Fire ability. The Furnace Fire ability becomes active following the next Basic attack, allowing all Basic attacks following it to deal an increased amount of Daze to enemies. Her buffed Basic attacks will also deal Fire DMG!

As a result, one way to play Koleda is by starting fights using another team member - such as your DPS Agent - and then transitioning into Koleda with an assist as soon as possible. Koleda can then Basic attack, immediately consuming Furnace Fire and improving the Daze of her Basic attacks.

If you then happen to have her EX Special attack charged, use it wherever possible before transitioning back to Basic attacks again. Similarly, if a chain attack is triggered, use it before having Koleda use her Basic attack again.

Best Koleda Team Compositions

There are a couple of team compositions that suit Koleda’s kit in Zenless Zone Zero, but as a powerful Stun character, you can slot her into most teams and still see Koleda make an impact.

For a premium mono-fire team that also activates the Belobog Management ability (by having two Agents from the Belobog Industries faction), you want Soldier 11, Koleda, and Ben. Pair these with the S Rank Rocketboo to have the Bangboo inflict more Fire DMG and Fire Anomaly Buildup during a fight.

For an F2P monofire team, — assuming you lucked out and already have Koleda — you can team up Koleda, Ben, and Lucy. Send A Rank Cryboo along with them, who functions similarly to Rocketboo but does less damage. This is a bit of an odd team composition given that it is made up of a Stun Agent, Defense Agent, and Support Agent, but the trio will activate each other's abilities and be able to deal plenty of damage as a result.

For example, the Belobog Management ability and Lucy’s Batter Up! ability are all active in this team composition. While you can acquire Ben for free by progressing through ZZZ’s story missions, Lucy is someone you will have to hope you get from the game’s Signal Search banners, or with enough Residual Signals, you can purchase her from the in-game store. Though, as an A Rank character, it shouldn’t be too long before you end up with her!

It’s also worth noting that while Koleda and Ben have a brilliant synergy, and the only duo-Ultimate in Zenless Zone Zero, this does not mean that you have to run Ben in your team whatsoever. It’s ideal, given how Ben can improve Koleda’s kit while in her team, but you can still have a perfectly viable — and powerful! — team without the grizzly bear. For example, I used Koleda as my Stun character in a team with Ellen and Soukaku for a while without issue

Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse

Best Koleda W-Engines

The best W-Engines for Koleda in Zenless Zone Zero are as follows:

S Rank Hellfire Gears - The best W-Engine for Koleda, this increases her Energy Regeneration while she is off the battlefield. On top of that, when Koleda uses her EX Special attack, her Impact will be increased for 10 seconds. This can stack twice.

- The best W-Engine for Koleda, this increases her Energy Regeneration while she is off the battlefield. On top of that, when Koleda uses her EX Special attack, her Impact will be increased for 10 seconds. This can stack twice. A Rank Precious Fossilized Core - This A Rank W-Engine allows Koleda to inflict more Daze when her health is above 50%. If her health is above 75%, this buff to Daze is improved further.

- This A Rank W-Engine allows Koleda to inflict more Daze when her health is above 50%. If her health is above 75%, this buff to Daze is improved further. B Rank Vortex Arrow - The B Rank W-Engine option for Koleda allows her to inflict more Daze. That’s it, though!

Image credit: VG247/HoYoverse

Best Koleda Disk Drives and stats

When it comes to the best Disk Drives for Koleda and what stats to look out for, you have a few options:

Shockstar Disco, with Swing Jazz

2 pieces Shockstar Disco - increases Impact by 6%.

4 pieces Shockstar Disco - Basic attacks, Dash attacks, and Dodge Counters can inflict 20% more Daze.

2 pieces Swing Jazz - increases Energy Regen by 20%.

You can also try Shockstar Disco with two pieces from the Inferno Metal set if you want to boost Koleda’s damage as much as possible. I recommend opting for this if you’re already using the S Rank Hellfire Gears W-Engine. If not, I’d stick with Swing Jazz!

2 pieces Inferno Metal - increases Fire DMG by 10%.

Your important Disk Drives when it comes to stats are 4, 5, and 6. For these, you ideally want the following:

Disk 4 - Crit. Rate or DMG

- Crit. Rate or DMG Disk 5 - Fire DMG or Impact

- Fire DMG or Impact Disk 6 - Fire DMG or Impact

As for any other stats and your substats, you want to keep an eye out for Impact and Energy Regen where possible, as well as Crit. Rate and Crit. DMG. Any additional Fire DMG or ATK% won’t hurt either!

Koleda Promotion Materials

To promote Koleda in Zenless Zone Zero, you need the following promotion materials.

Level 10 to 20: 24,000 Denny, 4x Basic Stun Certification Seal

24,000 Denny, 4x Basic Stun Certification Seal Level 20 to 30: 56,000 Denny, 12x Advanced Stun Certification Seal

56,000 Denny, 12x Advanced Stun Certification Seal Level 30 to 40: 120,000 Denny, 20x Advanced Stun Certification Seal

120,000 Denny, 20x Advanced Stun Certification Seal Level 40 to 50: 200,000 Denny, 10x Buster Certification Seal

That's it for our Koleda build!