Zenless Zone Zero is getting one of Honkai Star Rail's best quality of life features

Zenless Zone Zero is gettings its much-awaited 1.2 update later this month, which is promising to bring a variety of new and exciting content to the game. But, revealed earlier today through a lenghty "face-to-face" video, the team has also announced that it's bringing out of the best quality of life features from Honkai Star Rail to the game, among other nice tweaks.

This addition is a back-up battery charge system, which stores excess battery (used to do certain combat challenges for upgrade material) above the daily limit. This is great news for those who can't always get a Zenless session in every day, or for those who want a break from the game without having to worry about wasted resources.

Present in Honkai Star Rail, it's one of the better features that's been added into some HoYoVerse titles over the years. The company shifted to an approach that didn't overly punish players who dropped off the game in recent years, perhaps best showcased by this feature as well as Honkai Star Rail's dedicate catch-up event for long-absent players, which provides additional currency and rewards to those coming back after a time away.

In terms of other quality of life additions coming with version 1.2 of Zenless Zone Zero, a Fair Auto Explore Mode will be added that'll help players track down missing observation data. A Blitz Operation mode is coming too - this will jump you straight into combat during Hollow Zero runs without having to do the whole thing. There's also going to be a way to earn more Notorious Hunt materials beyond the three-a-week cap, which should help eliminate one of the game's tougher bottlenecks.

So all in all, a nice flourish to what is already looking like a pretty exciting update! Are you keen to jump into version 1.2 of Zenless? Let us know below!