Zenless Zone Zero devs speak on huge version 1.4 changes, where the game stands among the HoYoverse catalogue, and being a dev team 'who actually listens'

With the release of Version 1.4 of Zenless Zone Zero, the game has found itself in a sort of soft re-launch. Big changes, overhauled features, massive adjustments to combat and story missions. It's a new era for the game, one that clearly hopes to both improve the experience for loyal fans and win back those who bounced off it.

As such, I wanted to check in to find out more about the team's approach to making vast changes, and where they feel the game stands in the HoYoverse catalogue and wider gaming landscape. My questions were answered by ZZZ Producer Zhenyu Li, and a pair of mysterious staff members referred to as Game Designer-X and Game Designer-Y, over email.

One change that perhaps encapsulates the development style for Zenless Zone Zero is its TV mode missions. Landing in the 1.0 version of the game to mixed reception, to being reigned back significantly in past major updates. Now, HoYoverse has retroactively added on option to avoid them altogether in main story missions, replacing them with 3D Eous exploration missions. This, it's safe to say, is a time and money intensive decision to make based on fan feedback.

Li and co: "Since the launch of Zenless Zone Zero, we've been actively listening to feedback from the player community. We sincerely appreciate our players' honest opinions, whether supportive or critical. At the same time, we're dedicated to addressing player concerns in each game update while staying true to the core vision and unique features of Zenless Zone Zero. So far, many Zenless Zone Zero players have noticed our efforts, even jokingly calling us a dev team “who actually listens”. To us, this feels like a recognition of the improvements we've made to the game.

"TV mode has always been a hot topic among players. After we released the “Dev Face- to-Face” video in September, many players shared their concerns, saying that TV mode is a unique narrative tool they didn’t want to see removed entirely. In fact, we never planned to remove TV mode completely but to reduce its overall proportion in the content to ensure smoother gameplay and combat experiences."

"With the launch of Version 1.4, we’ll continue to monitor player feedback about these changes. Since Zenless Zone Zero is designed for long-term operation, for us, listening to players and continuously optimizing and innovating the game is a long-term commitment that may evolve dynamically over time."

These shifts of course come with the expected: new characters, missions, and story content. | Image credit: HoYoverse

When asked whether or not the devs were worried this shift would result in less opportunities to experiment with the TV mode (something they're clearly keen to do as seen in the Golden Week event and the massive RPG hidden within the game's side missions), the group assured me of the opposite.

Li and co: "To be honest, we're not worried. We take the negative feedback about the TV mode seriously, but we won’t ignore that there are still plenty of players who like it. The real issue might just be the need for more variety in the content. As we shift our focus away from the quantity of TV mode, we can concentrate more on making it more enjoyable and playable, drawing on insights from our previous successful innovations to create more polished and engaging TV mode gameplay."

There's another major topic I wanted to touch on. As Hoyoverse expands its repertoire, its game are taking up a significant portion of the calendar. As such, being a HoYoverse fan is becoming more of a full-time gig than a side hobby. Especially if you're into spending money on these games. Was the team concerned at all about how crowded everything is?

Li and co: "I believe that player retention is not just crucial for Zenless Zone Zero, but for any game with long-term operations. These days, every new game competes not only with other games but also with a variety of entertainment platforms that demand user's time, such as social media, video streaming platforms, and other non-gaming products. Therefore, when we think about improving Zenless Zone Zero’s competitiveness, we consider it within the broader context of the entire market."

How will HoYoverse diehards handle juggling a growing number of games? | Image credit: HoYoverse

"In the face of increasingly fierce competition, our priority remains creating a truly unique product. Whether it’s our art, music, or combat system, we aim to ensure that players feel the thoughtfulness and distinctiveness behind Zenless Zone Zero every time they play. At the same time, we’re constantly listening to player feedback — working in isolation is simply not an option. As a new game launched this year, Zenless Zone Zero’s ongoing growth depends heavily on both player support and constructive criticism. We want players to know that their voices are not only heard but also translated into tangible improvements in the game."

"This is why Zenless Zone Zero has already undergone significant changes from Version 1.0 to the current Version 1.4. In the future, our team will keep up with feedback from our players while staying true to Zenless Zone Zero’s core aspirations."

Okay, so if trying to create a unique product is important, how exactly does the game stand apart in the team's mind? Also, where do they see the game among the wider HoYoverse pantheon - an underdog? An ambitious upcomer?

Li and co: "HoYoverse operates each of its games independently, so it’s difficult to pinpoint Zenless Zone Zero’s exact “status” among them. I believe that every game, whether widely loved or the subject of heated debate online, should be evaluated within the broader context of the game market. Of course, Zenless Zone Zero is the youngest of HoYoverse's games, and our team is also relatively young — which is why I believe we still have a long way to go."

So there you have it, a peak inside the minds of the development team as the game finds itself in the midst of its own re-launch. Whether this mindset will lead to a better, more popular game is a question to revist in the coming months, but it's certainly an approach that'll make vocal fans feel heard. Perhaps that, in this day and age where community building is everything, is enough.