Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo list: What are the best Bangboos for your teams?

Zenless Zone Zero's Bangboos are essentially the fourth member of your combat squad, and although you can't directly control them most of the time, their skills can be every bit as useful as those of your human (or, well, humanoid) Agents. Bangboos look like anime-stylised bunny plushies and exist in-universe as robot helpers marketed for domestic and industrial use, but they're also used by ZZZ's Proxies as conveniently corruption-resistant exploration units to accompany raiding parties into the Hollows.

You gain the ability to add a Bangboo to your team once you hit Inter-Knot Level 20, receiving Bagboo for free before being prompted to collect more units from their special banner in the gacha. There are 20 in total in the launch version of the game, with more sure to follow — so we'll keep this list of all Bangboos in Zenless Zone Zero updated when that happens!

Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo list

There are 20 Bangboos in Version 1.0 of Zenless Zone Zero:

Name Rarity Active Skill Additional Ability Bangboo Chain Attack Amillion S-rank Portable Machine Gun - Debt-Clearer: Builds a machine gun and continuously shoots enemies, dealing massive Physical DMG. Street Code: When there are 2 or more Cunning Hares characters in your squad, Portable Machine Gun - Gatling Debt-Clearer DMG increases with fewer enemies in combat, up to a max of 45%. Portable Machine Gun - Gatling Debt-Clearer: Builds a machine gun and cannons to continuously shoots enemies, dealing massive Physical DMG. Avocaboo A-rank Sweet and Juicy: Shoots juice bullets at the character currently on the battlefield. If the bullet misses, the juice will remain on the ground for a while. Characters coming into contact with the juice will recover HP. The recovery effect can only trigger up to 15 times per combat. Replenishing Sugar Levels: When there is at least one Support-style fighter in your squad, Sweet and Juicy recovers 20% more HP and has 3 more charges. N/A Bagboo A-rank Closer, Closer...: Unleashes a series of slashes with dual blades, dealing Physical DMG. Swiftly Honed: When there is at least one Attack-style fighter in your squad, That's Close Enough! DMG increases by 30%. That's Close Enough!: Continually slashes the target, dealing massive Physical DMG. Bangvolver S-rank Revolver of Fortune: Use a random bullet for different moves:

*Powerful Firework Shell: Fires at the enemy with great force, dealing massive Physical DMG and accumulating a large amount of Physical Anomaly Buildup.

*Regular Firework Shell: Fires at the enemy, dealing Physical DMG and accumulating Physical Anomaly Buildup.

*Paintball: Fails to fire as flowers leave the muzzle. Luck is Skill: When there are 2 or more Physical Attribute characters in your squad, Lucky Trigger inflicts 100% more Anomaly Buildup. Lucky Trigger: Fire continuous shots at the target, dealing Physical DMG and accumulating massive Physical Anomaly Buildup. Boollseye A-rank Straight in the Heart: Throws a dart at the target, dealing Physical DMG. Crossfire Missiles: When there is at least one Pierce-style fighter in your squad, Dart of Desperation DMG increases by 30%. Dart of Desperation: Launches itself with a slingshot, flying towards the target and performing consecutive slashes, dealing massive Physical DMG. Booressure A-rank Ether Bubble: Releases Ether bubbles that generate Energy for characters coming into contact with them. Balanced Pressure: When there is at least one Support-style fighter in your squad, when Ether bubbles come into contact with characters, they additionally generate an additional 60% Energy for off-field characters. N/A Butler S-rank Tea Break: Creates a heartfelt afternoon snack. The snack will generate Energy for the receiving Agent once made and delivered. Personal Butler: When there are 2 or more Victoria Housekeeping Co. characters in your squad, Tea Break generates an additional 20% Energy. Afternoon Dessert: Use a frying pan and pancakes to attack enemies from afar, dealing massive Physical DMG. Cryboo A-rank Pull-Tab Bomb: Throws a bomb at the target, dealing Fire DMG and accumulating Fire Anomaly Buildup. Building Heat: When there are 2 or more Fire Attribute characters in your squad, Shocking Gift inflicts 60% more Anomaly Buildup. Shocking Gift: Throws a bomb at the target, dealing Fire DMG and inflicting massive Fire Anomaly Buildup. Devilboo A-rank Kiss of Temptation: Enters the flying state, shooting homing bullets at enemies to deal Ether DMG and inflict Ether Anomaly Buildup. Ether Activity Increase: When there are at least 2 Ether Attribute characters in your squad, Kiss of Confusion inflicts 40% more Anomaly Buildup. After activating Kiss of Confusion, the coordination state lasts for 5 more seconds and can activate 4 more times. Kiss of Confusion: Fires a laser at the target and then enters the coordination state. Under this state, fires homing bullets in coordination with the on-field character's attacks, dealing Ether DMG and inflicting Ether Anomaly Build for up to 30s or 10 activations. Electroboo A-rank Maximum Voltage!: Charges the enemy and continuously electrocutes the target, dealing Electric DMG and accumulating Electric Anomaly Buildup. Inductive Current: When there are at least 2 Electric Attribute characters in your squad, Billion Volt Thunderbolt! inflicts 60% more Anomaly Buildup. Billion Volt Thunderbolt!: Continually electrocutes the target, dealing Electric DMG and inflicting massive Electric Anomaly Buildup. Exploreboo A-rank Modded Ether Detector: Scans and excavates the nearby ground, then gives the character a random buff based on the Bangboo's stats.

* Buff 1: Recovers HP.

* Buff 2: Generates a Shield.

* Buff 3: Increases Energy Regen. Ether Detection Specialist: When there is at least one Support-style fighter in your squad, Modded Ether Detector's character buff effect is increased:

* Buff 1: HP Recovery increases by 30%.

* Buff 2: Shield generated increases by 30%.

* Buff 3: Energy Regen increases by 0.04/s. N/A Magnetiboo A-rank Magnetic Lock-On: Pulls in nearby enemies and deals Physical DMG to all enemies hit. Magnetic Attraction: When there is at least one Anomaly-style fighter in your squad, Magnetic Lock-On attack range is increased, and DMG is increased by 30% N/A Paperboo A-rank Decoy Paper Armor: Uses a cardboard box to camouflage itself, inducing a taunt effect. While camouflaged, being attacked by enemies or reaching the camouflage time limit will trigger an explosion, dealing Physical DMG in an area. Cardboard Armor: When there is at least one Defense-style fighter in your squad, Paper Armor - Impact Mode generates Shield for all squad members. The more enemies hiit, the more Shield generated, up to a max of 15% of Paperboo's Max HP. Paper Armor - Impact Mode: Enters a cardboard box and jumps at the target enemy, causing an explosion when it lands, dealing Physical DMG over a large area. Penguinboo A-rank Iceblade Dance: Executes a series of graceful slashes with an ice blade, dealing Ice DMG and accumulating Ice Anomaly Buildup. Dry Ice Field: When there are 2 or more Ice Attribute characters in your squad, Frozen Hurricane inflicts 60% more Anomaly Buildup. Frozen Hurricane: Attacks the target with a series of slashes, dealing Ice DMG and inflicting massive Ice Anomaly Buildup. Plugboo S-rank Shock Sniper: Unleashes an EM cannon attack on the enemy, dealing Electric DMG and accumulating Electric Anomaly Buildup. Electromancer: When there are at least 2 Electric Attribute characters in your squad, High-Voltage Resistance inflicts 100% more Anomaly Buildup. High-Voltage Resistance: Unleash a strong electric attack on all nearby enemies in a large area, dealing Electric DMG and inflicting massive Electric Anomaly Buildup. Resonaboo S-rank Mini-Black Hole: Summons an Ether black hole that continuously pulls in enemies, dealing Ether DMG to enemies struck and accumulating Ether Anomaly Buildup. Radiation Effect: When there are at least 2 Ether Attribute characters in your squad, Primordial Black Hole inflicts 100% more Anomaly Buildup. Primordial Black Hole: Throws an Ether bomb at the target, dealing Ether DMG and accumulating massive Ether Anomaly Buildup. Rocketboo S-rank Boom!: Mounts a rocket and charges at the target. Upon hitting a target, the rocket will explode, dealing Fire DMG to enemies in an area and accumulating Fire Anomaly Buildup. Refueling: When there are 2 or more Fire Attribute characters in your squad, Ka-Boom Express Shipping inflicts 100% more Anomaly Buildup. Ka-Boom Express Shipping: Mounts a rocket and charges at the target. Upon hitting a target, the rocket will explode, dealing Fire DMG to enemies in a large area and inflicting massive Fire Anomaly Buildup. Safety S-rank Boring Burst: Enters the driving state and charges enemies, launching a drilling attack upon hit and dealing Physical DMG. Drill Team Mobilization: When there are 2 or more Belobog Heavy Industries characters in your squad, Demolition Drill DMG increases by 20%. If the target is Burning or Shocked, this buff increases by an additional 20%. Demolition Drill: Enters the driving state and charges enemies, launching a multi-hit drilling attack upon hit and dealing massive Physical DMG. Sharkboo S-rank Drylands Shark Hunt: Plants a homing trap underfoot which bites, tears, and summons torpedoes at triggering enemies, dealing Ice DMG and accumulating Ice Anomaly Buildup. Cold Surge: When there are 2 or more Ice Attribute characters in your squad, Relentless Pursuit inflicts 100% more Anomaly Buildup. Relentless Pursuit: Summons a homing trap and leaps toward the target causing an explosion upon landing that deals Ice DMG and accumulates massive Ice Anomaly Buildup. Sumoboo A-rank Finishing Move - Rock Crusher: Jumps towards the target and executes a downward strike, dealing Physical DMG in an area. This skill is good at interrupting. Overpower All Odds: When there is at least one Stun-style fighter in your squad, Finishing Move - Rock Crusher inflicts 18% more Daze to enemies whose Daze is above 50%. N/A

Best Bangboos in Zenless Zone Zero

Like Agents, Bangboos come in two rarities: S-rank and A-rank. As a general rule, of course, S-rank units are a bit stronger than A-ranks in terms of better kits and stats, but there's always more to it than that — and that's especially true for Bangboos.

The best Bangboo for your party will depend a great deal on your team set-up. All Bangboos have a passive ability that only activates when they're on a team with a specified number of Agents of a named faction, attribute, or fighting style. Therefore, your ideal Bangboo will often be dictated by your choice of Agents — with S-ranks naturally being a stronger choice than A-ranks with the same affinity, but A-ranks being easier to get.

Naturally, at this early stage of the game's lifespan, some Bangboos have better general applicability than others simply due to how many Agents there are available to trigger their passive abilities. Resonaboo and Devilboo suffer for the scarcity of Ether Agents at launch, while Paperboo can only trigger its passive when in a team with Ben, for example.

Conversely, there are some Bangboos who have started strong for the same reasons. Penguinboo and Sharkboo are surely seeing a lot of use, given that Ellen featured on the first character event banner and Soukaku is given out for free, leading to lots of players starting the game with Ice-focussed team compositions. (And by happy coincidence or — more likely — good design, a lot of early game enemies are weak to Ice.)

There are also Bangboos who fulfil a very specific need that otherwise isn't covered in the game. For example: given the total absence of healer-type Agents in the game, Avocaboo and Exploreboo can fill that role even on a non-ideal team comp — so if you've been feeling the absence of healing options generally, they represent noteworthy alternatives.

