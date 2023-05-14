Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's goddess statues are popping up all over Brazil

It seems that some goddess statues from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom are cropping up in various places across Brazil.

Marketing is a complicated beast, as different regions will need to think of different ways to appeal to their target demographics. Most of the time that just involves funny or emotional advertisements, good gameplay trailers, that kind of thing. But it seems that whoever is running things over in Brazil for Nintendo, they're doing something a bit different, as people have been discovering real life versions of the goddess statues you find around Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

People have been sharing the sightings over on the Zelda subreddit, in more than one location. One statue has been found in São Paulo, sitting between some trees in the middle of the road, and the other was found in Max Feffer Park in Suzano. It's an incredibly cute gimmick, as the statues look like completely accurate recreations from their versions in both Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. In the games you visit them to increase your hearts and stamina, though there's no guarantee these statues will do the same.

It's unclear if these statues have popped up anywhere else, and if they're only being found in Brazil, but it's certainly a good way to get people talking and excited about the game.

Tears of the Kingdom is shaping up incredibly well so far, and it's already being billed as the highest rated game of all time over on OpenCritic, with it being the highest rated game of the year too. One industry analyst even posited that Tears of the Kingdom could stay on bestseller lists for years, something that would allow it to rival games like Grand Theft Auto V, which is somehow still shifting tonnes of copies every month.